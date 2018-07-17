LOOKING BACK: Facades a reminder of past

The nearby building at 203 Adelaide Street was occupied by silk merchant Fred Monsour in the 1920s.

The nearby building at 203 Adelaide Street was occupied by silk merchant Fred Monsour in the 1920s.

OUR historic buildings help tell the story of our region's development.

Walking around the streets of the Maryborough CBD there are a number of fine two-storey commercial buildings which have witnessed a great deal of change over the decades.

While these buildings have had a flow of different occupants over the past century and more, sometimes the name of the original occupant can be seen lingering on in the façade.

One name that is still displayed prominently on several buildings is that of Monsour, a family that was at the fore of Maryborough commerce for many years.

The building at 197 Adelaide Street proclaims the name JM Monsour. This small but imposing structure was designed in 1914 by one of the region's most talented architects, Herb Faircloth.

The shop that operated here was known as the "Bee Hive”, the name can still be seen in the glass storefront.

Upon opening in 1914, the Chronicle reported that "the new building is a decided ornament to that part of the city, and is an evidence of the stability of the place when we see business people launching out in neat two-storey premises.”

The paper also described how the goods were arranged: "on the right hand side of the shop all that is necessary for women's wear and household requirements is obtained and on the opposite side is located all that is required by the sterner sex. At the rear of the building provision is made for the millinery and dressmaking departments the whole forming a well equipped business house.”

In March 1922 Maryborough architect Philip Hawkes called for tenders for brick shops and an upstairs residence a few doors down at 203-205 Adelaide St for Fred Monsour.

As you can see from the parapet on this attractive building, Fred Monsour was a silk merchant, a field he was renowned in right across the state for many years.

The building features a central arch that is very typical of Hawkes' work, complementing the symmetrical façade with protruding balconies.

The style of these two ornate buildings on Adelaide St should be compared to another building proclaiming the name of JM Monsour, this one just around the corner at 96 Ellena St.

In the intervening years fashions had changed substantially.

Philip Hawkes designed this larger, but plainer, building in 1936.

Constructed with reinforced concrete it provided for shops below and a residence above.

The parapet gives it added bulk.

The lack of ornamentation and plain finish of the reinforced concrete building are characteristic of the Modern style.

The building was foreshadowed in a Chronicle article headed "Building Activity - Maryborough in Midst of Boom - Big Works Ahead”.

After describing the work to be done by Hawkes at St Marys Church and the Commercial Hotel:

"Empty Space Goes

The vacant space in Ellena Street facing the Church of England is to be no more. Mr J.M. Monsour has decided to erect three modern business premises on that site. Two will consist of two storeys, the upper floor for a residence for Mr Monsour, while downstairs the three shops will be let. The shops will incorporate the latest developments in commercial building and will be imposing reinforced concrete structures with splendid display windows. This work, following on the renovation of the old A.C.B. Building will bring that section of the city into keeping with the other shopping areas and should result in a popular business block.”

These buildings each add character to our streetscape.

They demonstrate changing architectural styles and also provide a link to our earlier commercial endeavours.

The identities and businesses have gone and our shopping habits have changed but these buildings remain and speak of another time.