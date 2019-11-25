LOOKING BACK: Farmer turns politician in troubled times

Loading cane at the farm, Alexander Macpherson is at far left, behind horses. His father is next to him.

LAST week as my neighbour, Joan, celebrated her 93rd birthday, I dropped by to chat to her about her memories of Hervey Bay and her father, Alexander Macpherson.

Her father passed away in April 1944, but I see his face regularly looking down from the walls of the council chambers in Hervey Bay, along with the photographs of other mayors of the Hervey Bay, Burrum, Pialba and Fraser Coast councils. From the image that looks out at me he appears as a serious and studious man.

However, looking through Joan’s old photograph albums gave me a very different sense of the man from the official framed photograph. Here were other black and white images from many decades ago that portrayed a very different side of the man; at home, on the farm and with family.

He was a very prominent farmer in the district. Serving in many different leadership roles with the United Canegrowers Association. He represented the suppliers for the region’s sugar mills at the first sittings of the Central Cane Prices Board and undertook many other advocacy roles for primary producers in the region.

In 1915 he became the Pialba correspondent for the Maryborough Chronicle, providing interesting news articles on the growing township. Joan still has the treasured letter from the editor appointing him to this role. Quite a bit of the historical research from old papers that I do into the region at the time was actually written by him. His role with the paper led to a growing interest in, and active involvement with, the local government; the Burrum Shire Council.

During the early 1930s there was a great deal of disharmony and division among the councillors over different issues, but in particular how to deal with the financial difficulties the council was struggling with during the Great Depression. The Mayor, Tom Reaney, was unable to build a consensus among the councillors and their opposing positions became entrenched. Members of the public became upset with this and petitioned the Queensland Government to dissolve the council.

In early 1934 the Burrum Shire Council was dissolved by the Home Secretary due to this deadlock between the councillors and a fresh election was called for new councillors to serve out the remainder of the term.

Macpherson was highly respected across the community and was strongly encouraged to run for Mayor in the March election.

He took the advice of his supporters and was then elected as Mayor in a landslide result. However, he wasn’t able to serve the full term and resigned in February 1936 due to ill health.

His farm on Doolong Rd, where Joan grew up, still stands; but all around it Hervey Bay has certainly grown and changed.

Alexander Macpherson played a very significant role in laying the foundations for this growth and the region’s success.