Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Loading cane at the farm, Alexander Macpherson is at far left, behind horses. His father is next to him.
Loading cane at the farm, Alexander Macpherson is at far left, behind horses. His father is next to him.
News

LOOKING BACK: Farmer turns politician in troubled times

George Seymour, Fraser Coast mayor
25th Nov 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST week as my neighbour, Joan, celebrated her 93rd birthday, I dropped by to chat to her about her memories of Hervey Bay and her father, Alexander Macpherson.

Her father passed away in April 1944, but I see his face regularly looking down from the walls of the council chambers in Hervey Bay, along with the photographs of other mayors of the Hervey Bay, Burrum, Pialba and Fraser Coast councils. From the image that looks out at me he appears as a serious and studious man.

However, looking through Joan’s old photograph albums gave me a very different sense of the man from the official framed photograph. Here were other black and white images from many decades ago that portrayed a very different side of the man; at home, on the farm and with family.

He was a very prominent farmer in the district. Serving in many different leadership roles with the United Canegrowers Association. He represented the suppliers for the region’s sugar mills at the first sittings of the Central Cane Prices Board and undertook many other advocacy roles for primary producers in the region.

In 1915 he became the Pialba correspondent for the Maryborough Chronicle, providing interesting news articles on the growing township. Joan still has the treasured letter from the editor appointing him to this role. Quite a bit of the historical research from old papers that I do into the region at the time was actually written by him. His role with the paper led to a growing interest in, and active involvement with, the local government; the Burrum Shire Council.

During the early 1930s there was a great deal of disharmony and division among the councillors over different issues, but in particular how to deal with the financial difficulties the council was struggling with during the Great Depression. The Mayor, Tom Reaney, was unable to build a consensus among the councillors and their opposing positions became entrenched. Members of the public became upset with this and petitioned the Queensland Government to dissolve the council.

In early 1934 the Burrum Shire Council was dissolved by the Home Secretary due to this deadlock between the councillors and a fresh election was called for new councillors to serve out the remainder of the term.

Macpherson was highly respected across the community and was strongly encouraged to run for Mayor in the March election.

He took the advice of his supporters and was then elected as Mayor in a landslide result. However, he wasn’t able to serve the full term and resigned in February 1936 due to ill health.

His farm on Doolong Rd, where Joan grew up, still stands; but all around it Hervey Bay has certainly grown and changed.

Alexander Macpherson played a very significant role in laying the foundations for this growth and the region’s success.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Subbies left in the lurch as City Hall contractor goes bust

        premium_icon Subbies left in the lurch as City Hall contractor goes bust

        News One of the tradies that worked on the City Hall renos is owed $21,000

        DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect waterways

        premium_icon DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect waterways

        News The council manages 54 constructed urban waterways with a combined surface area of...

        PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        premium_icon PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        News A Urangan home became the highest reported Coast property sale

        100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        premium_icon 100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        Crime Too easy to find suppliers of the chemicals needed to cook MDMA