Looking Back: Gifted architect made his mark

George Seymour | 25th Jul 2017 6:32 AM
Post Office Hotel.
Post Office Hotel.

TWO of Maryborough's most distinctive structures were built in 1889; the Royal Bank at 297 Kent Street and the famous Post Office Hotel.

This pair of heritage listed buildings in quite different areas of our CBD was designed by a very gifted and creative architect, Victor Carandini.

Carandini came from a truly remarkable family, being the son of the Jerome Carandini, an Italian nobleman and the tenth marque of Sorzano.

Marie Carandini and three daughters in 1876.
Marie Carandini and three daughters in 1876.

His mother, Marie Carandini, excelled as a famous opera singer, who toured the colonies, performing with Victor's older sisters.

Jerome had been exiled from Italy in 1835 for revolutionary activities against the Austrian overlords.

In Hobart he met Marie and they were married there in 1843.

Making a new life for himself on the other side of the globe and in greatly changed circumstances to what he had been born into, he would have had no idea of the heights his future children would reach.

All of his daughters were famous as musicians, his eldest son, who became known as Christie Palmerston, was a legendary explorer of North Queensland and his younger son, Victor, developed into a prominent architect whose reputation continues to this day.

These two buildings of Victor's that we have in Maryborough, a hotel and a bank, were designed for very different purposes but have both served the community in their own ways for well over a century.

The Royal Bank building has a flamboyant classical façade with features designed to reflect the banking values of tradition and strength.

Royal Bank, soon after opening in 1889.
Royal Bank, soon after opening in 1889.

Like other bank buildings in the CBD, it incorporated the banking chamber and offices on the ground floor and a residence for the manager on the upper floor.

Transitioning through a variety of uses, it is now adaptively reused as a prominent doctors' surgery.

A few blocks away, the beers on tap have changed but the Post Office Hotel still looks very much as it did when it first opened 128 years ago.

However in the 1930s, as a result of a change in regulations by the council, the post supported awning was replaced with a cantilevered awning. This change of awnings happened at the time to buildings right across the CBD.

Jerome Carandini never saw his son's magnificent buildings in Queensland.

Following a pardon by the Italian Government in 1869, he was able to return to Italy and claim his confiscated estates. However, he died within months.

His children, and their descendants, including the famous English actor Christopher Lee, continued to excel in all manner of fields.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  george seymour looking back maryborough

