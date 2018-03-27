LOOKING BACK: Historic park is heart of city

SUNDAY was a very historic day for the Fraser Coast with the Queen's Baton Relay passing through on its way to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games.

This relay commenced over a year ago in London by Queen Elizabeth II and will finish in eight days' time on the Gold Coast when the same baton is passed to her son, Prince Charles.

Between mother and son this baton has been carried across the globe by thousands of individuals, including many community champions here on the Fraser Coast.

Photos View Photo Gallery

I thought it was really appropriate that the Fraser Coast leg ended with a celebration at Queens Park.

As Glen Miller carried the baton through the park, under the ancient trees and beside the historic court house he brought it up to the band rotunda which has been the scene for countless memorable occasions.

Band rotunda (1890) and court house (1874).

This historic park has been at the heart of the community for generations.

In Maryborough's early days the area was used for a boiling down works, but its potential as a large landscaped public park was quickly realised.

During a meeting of the Maryborough Town Council in November 1865, one of the town's founding fathers, Henry Palmer, proposed that "immediate application be made by the Council to the government for all the portion of the Wharf Reserve not required for shipping purposes to be used as a public garden and for recreation purposes.”

The wheels of government didn't move any quicker then than they do now and a reserve was gazetted over the site in 1873 for botanical gardens.

The trustees appointed to manage the gardens were Henry Palmer, Peter Graham, George Howard, Henry Stoward and Richard Bingham Sheridan.

Over the years it has grown and changed somewhat, with different features being introduced and then replaced, including a small zoo, a fernery, lakes and bridges.

Thankfully some aspects have endured.

On Sunday the Excelsior Band entertained the Queen's Baton crowds under the same band rotunda that been here since 1890.

On the last Sunday of every month they perform here, carrying on a proud Maryborough tradition.

One aspect of the park that I know a lot of people miss is the fernery which featured an extraordinary display of plants.

The fernery was positioned where the Duncan Chapman statue now stands, at the intersection of Adelaide Street and Sussex streets.

The two domes provided a unique landmark.

Queens Park isn't just an historic site and it is more than a collection of botanical specimens; it is a living community space.

Throughout its history it has been the scene of many functions and celebrations that live on in the memories of residents and visitors.

When the band rotunda was erected here in the Victorian era, a global baton relay celebration would not have been in contemplation.

The park has developed to meet the changing needs of the community and no doubt into the future it will hold events and activities we haven't yet considered.

This connection between the past, present and the future is what it makes it such a special place.