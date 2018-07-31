LOOKING BACK: How Tinana honoured its vets

FIRST LOOK: The unveiling of the Tinana war memorial on November 23, 1918.

EVERY town across the country has its own unique character and identity, but the one aspect that must unite practically every town, village and city is the presence of a war memorial in a very central location. These memorials take many different forms including honour boards, parks, pools, statues and clocks.

Prior to World War I there weren't many memorials in Australia, but in the years that followed, communities worked to recognise service and sacrifice.

Some communities even started planning for memorials before the finish of the war. One such community was Tinana, with its Soldiers' Memorial Committee working throughout 1917 to raise funds for memorial boards to honour Tinana residents who enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force.

The fundraising was so successful that, after a very well attended fete in October 1917, plans expanded to include "a monument that would last for all time”, with the committee commissioning a memorial statue to be placed beside the Tinana Shire Hall.

A century later this memorial is now seen by thousands as they drive along Gympie Road.

The memorial was built by Frederick Webb, a monumental mason in Maryborough. The broken column symbolises the tragedy of a life cut short.

The side of the memorial showing names. Contributed

When the memorial was unveiled in 1918, the names of local men who died in the war were inscribed.

Later would be added the names of all enlisted men when they returned and their correct rank could be correctly obtained.

The foundation stone was laid in June, 1918 by Tinana's first returned soldier, Driver Hugh M'Indoe.

The early planning work of the committee meant that the official unveiling took place at a very opportune time, not long after Armistice in November, 1918.

Other memorials, such as the Pialba War Memorial and Maryborough Cenotaph, would not be completed until the early 1920s.

The unveiling, to take place on November 23, 1918, was actually advertised before the Armistice on November 9, 1918.

On that day the Maryborough Chronicle reported:

"As will be seen in our advertising column is the Tinana Soldiers' Memorial Committee will unveil, on Saturday afternoon, November 23, its monument in honour of the boys who are giving their services to the Empire. The monument is a beautiful piece of work, and when completed should be a credit to the committee for undertaking the erection of such a fine stone. The monument is built of beautiful marble, and when completed will be about 10ft high. The work of erecting it is in the capable hands of Mr Webb, of this city.”

The unveiling ceremony was also described in the Maryborough Chronicle:

"The function was of a memorial character to the fallen soldiers. The Union Jack floated at half mast on the shire hall flag pole, while the flags of the Allies formed an arch at the entrance to the hall grounds. The monument was draped with two large Union Jacks while an Australian flag found a place on either side. The City Band with characteristic sympathy towards patriotic and charity affairs, was present under deputy Bandmaster Jones, and rendered appropriate music during the afternoon. At the side of the hall was a large marquee tent in which the ladies of the committee dispensed afternoon tea to a continuous stream of patrons.”

The prominent Doctor, Henry Croker Garde was said to have presented the mothers and family members of the fallen with gold medallions and spoke in a "characteristic vein.”

The Maryborough Chronicle reported his speech made on site.

"Dealing with the war, the Dr was disappointed with the terms of the armistice, which he declared left the Germans only half beaten. The object of the war had been to crush Prussianism and this object he thought had not been attained by the terms of the armistice. They should take the Kaiser and all his military gang, try them at the drumhead, and then take them out and hang them. 'Such vermin' quoth the Dr in his inimitable style, 'would be better off the face of the earth.'”

The memorial they came to dedicate continues to stand as a symbol of respect for the bravery shown and sacrifices suffered so that liberty and freedom could be preserved.