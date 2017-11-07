LOOKING BACK: Love of rotunda endures

OVER the weekend we held the Australian South Sea Islander day at the band rotunda in Queen's Park.

As the crowds gathered around this historic structure, beside our Court House, in the beautiful botanic gardens just a short walk from the wharves where some of the performers' ancestors came ashore so long ago, I thought of all the fine events that have been held here in the open air.

As a physical space our band rotunda provides a focus and an amenity that has facilitated and encouraged these events.

When we design structures we are helping to shape and direct future activities.

As Churchill said "we shape our buildings, thereafter they shape us.”

The placement of the rotunda here has ensured that generations of locals and visitors have enjoyed events.

Queen's Park was designated as a space for recreation and botanical collection very early in Maryborough's history.

It was recognised by the government that such a place was necessary for the health and wellbeing of the frontier town.

The Maryborough community would contribute in many ways to the development of the park through its early stages and the band rotunda was part of the community's hope and desire to see the gardens develop and flourish.

Despite its appealing setting and location, the rotunda has not always appeared as it does now.

In 1890, when the Melville Fountain was unveiled it was actually under the rotunda.

It was bequeathed by Miss Janet Melville to the City of Maryborough in memory of her brother, Andrew Wedderburn Melville.

The fountain had been exhibited at the Glasgow International Exhibition in 1888 where it was seen by prominent Maryborough man Andrew Heron Wilson.

He had been authorised to investigate suitable fountains during his Scottish holiday.

Having been impressed with it, he arranged its purchase and shipped it over to the colony.

The rotunda was also imported from Glasgow, from the Saracen Foundry of William MacFarlane & Co in Scotland.

These items that he found there and had shipped back have gone on to take an enduring role in the life of the community here in Maryborough and the Fraser Coast.

It seems odd now that some of the space underneath the rotunda was taken up by the fountain.

Recognising that the use of both items could be increased by separating them, early in the twentieth century the rotunda was moved 18m and re-erected on a raised concrete plinth so that it could be effectively used as a bandstand.

The Maryborough Chronicle reported the unveiling of the fountain in March 1890:

"The Melville Memorial Fountain is now erected under the ornamental pavilion in the Botanic Gardens and is at least an attractive object. From the centre of a large basin rises a column with griffin heads around the cap, which will spout water from their mouths. On the top of the column are three cranes in various attitudes and from the centre rises a funnel shaped tier out of which springs another of a similar design but smaller and in the centre of this is a golden cherub clasping a horn of plenty from which a jet of water is thrown upwards.”

Well over a century later the fountain and rotunda are still a source of joy.

Our connection to historic places like the fountain and rotunda deepens and enriches our lives.

Just as we enjoy them, so too have generations before us.

It is our duty as custodians of them to ensure they are preserved so that future generations will enjoy them too.

The people will change as will the events but the golden thread running through the years on this spot are these historic structures connecting the past, present and future.