Looking Back: Over a century of innovation for rock wall

KEY STRUCTURE: The Dundathu Training Wall was built to prevent wider sections of the Mary River from silting up.

MANY of the finest historical structures we have on the Fraser Coast relate to the function, success and expansion of the Port of Maryborough - including the Bond Store, Customs House and the Waterside Workers Union Hall.

One of the lesser known, but still significant, structures is actually situated in the Mary River, some distance from where the busy wharves lined the river. This large historical structure can be found downstream of Dundathu.

As the tide lowers, and the Dundathu Training Wall rises up, the full scale of it becomes apparent.

The rock wall continues to carry out the function for which it was constructed more than a century ago, in the Mary River just below a narrow section known as the Devil's Elbow.

At the section where the wall is the river widens after flowing through the confined banks of the elbow.

Having been established as a port, Maryborough's early prosperity, and very existence, was dependent upon the utility of its port facility.

At some point it was found that silt and gravel which was forced by the water through the narrow section would settle when the river widened.

The result of this was that a section of the river, downstream of the port facilities, was at risk of silting up and becoming too shallow for navigation. This would have had disastrous effects upon the port and the city.

The purpose of this wall is to divert the tidal flow through the shipping channel, keeping the flow strong and thereby helping to prevent it silting up.

Whilst some distance separates it from the wharves, this heritage place amongst the mangroves is infrastructure for the port.

It is an engineering response to a serious concern about the port's access and usability. The construction of such a significant piece of infrastructure to train the natural path of the flow of the river demonstrates the importance of the port facilities for the region's development and prosperity.

The wall is about 700m long.

This expensive wall is purpose built infrastructure of a significant scale to address what was an alarming emerging problem.

Maryborough has always been defined by the Mary River and this wall was built within a decade of the record 1893 flood. It was designed at roughly the same time as the Lamington Bridge which was also built to address the Mary River conditions.

The design was undertaken by engineers in the 1890s and the work was carried out in 1902 by contractor Ned Armitage.

To construct the wall, hundreds of tons of rock were blasted from the hillside above the river bank at Dundathu, adjacent to the Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd. The large rocks were knapped with a sledge hammer into sizes that the workers could lift.

They were then transported to a 30ft long shute made from hardwood . The rocks would be tipped into the shute where they would slide to the bottom by the river. Here they were wheeled onto barges.

The barges would then be moored to one of the hardwood piles which had been driven into the river bed at equal distances where the rocks could be unloaded.

The barges had flat tabletops so the men could roll the rocks off into the river. The piles were necessary to provide the direction of the wall and to ensure that the barges didn't move with the tides.

These construction works that they undertook their on the river bank and in the water over a century ago have lasted the test of time.

Next time you are taking the boat out at Beaver Rock Ramp, take the opportunity to head upstream to see one of the enduring engineering achievements of our region.