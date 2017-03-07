Looking back: School of Arts, the pride of M'boro

THE BUST of Minerva, Roman Goddess of Wisdom, has seen countless Maryborough residents and visitors walk beneath her and into the School of Arts building since she took her prominent position there in 1888.

The School of Arts movement started very early in the history of Maryborough with this substantial two-storey, rendered brick premises replacing the first Maryborough School of Arts building that consisted of a small brick structure.

Its construction occurred in 1861, a year after the establishment of a local school of arts committee.

These organisations were created in towns throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries and functioned as precursors to libraries; they were centres of recreation, personal development and further education.

By the mid-1880s it was clear that a larger and more substantial premises would be advantageous for the Maryborough organisation and the community.

Once a decision had been made to build a new building, competitive designs were invited from architects with £50 in prizemoney offered.

Following the receipt of 31 entries, at a meeting on November 10, 1886, the first prize and the contract for the project was awarded to John Grainger.

Myles Sinnamon

Grainger was a gifted, creative and innovative architect who designed 14 bridges, including the iconic Princes Bridge in Melbourne.

Some of his other commissions include the Auckland Art Gallery in New Zealand, the Supreme Court of Western Australia and the Fremantle Town Hall. His son, Percy Grainger, would go on to become a famous Australian composer and musician.

John Grainger was a heavy drinker and something of a cad. After their marriage, his wife, Rose, learned that he had fathered a child in England before coming to Australia.

His promiscuous lifestyle placed heavy strains upon the relationship, particularly when Rose discovered shortly after Percy's birth that she had contracted a form of syphilis from her husband.

The reputation of this building was, and is, widespread; an article published in the Sydney Mail on January 26, 1895 referred to the Maryborough School of Arts as "the pride of every Maryborough citizen. Outside of Brisbane it is the finest institution of the kind in Queensland - externally and internally. It is the lion of the town, and every visitor is in duty bound to go over the institution and admire it with fervour. Its present state of blessedness is the result of many years of intelligent and discriminating labour."

The building remains, internally and externally, much in the state that it has existed for well over a century.

The Maryborough Wide Bay and Burnett Historical Society now occupies the ground floor with their research rooms and museum. The museum is a must-see as much for the exhibits as to take in the old-world splendour of the book-lined library with its mezzanine level.

This was a structure designed and built with the intention of furthering knowledge and personal development amongst the Maryborough population.

Its continuing presence in the heart of the city carries on this function through the excellent research undertaken by the historical society and the museum they run on behalf of the community.