31°
News

LOOKING BACK: Sorting the mail and keeping time

George Seymour | 21st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Maryborough Post Office, 1870, with the time ball.
Maryborough Post Office, 1870, with the time ball.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE heritage-listed Maryborough Post Office has been in continuous use for over 150 years.

It was built on the corner of Bazaar and Wharf Sts in the mid-1860s to a design by architect Charles Tiffin. Tiffin, pictured, was the government architect for the colony of Queensland for a number of years.

Many of the surviving buildings we have from the 1860s were designed by him including Parliament House, the Ipswich Court House and the Maryborough Bond Store.

While our historic Post Office continues to perform its primary function of processing mail in more or less the same fashion as it did from the day its doors opened, its role in regards to public timekeeping in Maryborough has changed. The different forms of timekeeping have been a subject of debate throughout Maryborough's history, right up to the addition of a clock tower to the City Hall in the 1930s.

The Post Office tower provided the town's first public time instrument: a time-ball, which lowered at 1pm every day.

While this was an asset to the town, quite understandably, residents and visitors looked to the tower with its space for a clock and hoped for more. A letter published in the Maryborough Chronicle on 29 October 1868 under the pen name Tempus Fugit (Latin for "time flies”) stated that:

"... Everyone will agree with me that this is a most pressing want; for under present circumstances 'the time of day' is a thing which is very hard to come at - no two watches or clocks are alike - and the 'time ball', (if the ugly looking basket arrangement which is hauled up a crooked pole can be so- called) is of little or no use as a time keeper, as it only tells it once a day. The tower on the Post Office was evidently built with the intention of having a town clock placed in it ... surely we are entitled to receive from the Government the price of a clock ... It is needless for me to point out the many advantages which would accrue from the possession of such a boon - to say nothing of the beauty it would add to the really fine Post and Telegraph office buildings ...”

This request was answered in 1872 when a single-faced clock was installed, facing Wharf Street. Then in 1879 a further storey, designed by another famous architect, F.D.G. Stanley, was added to the tower which allowed the installation of a four-dial clock with bells which was officially started on December 9, 1879.

In the meantime though, the growing town had acquired another useful time piece: the Time Cannon which is now on display in the Bond Store.

The problem had been that neither the clock tower nor the time-ball were of much use to those working in the fields or otherwise not within a direct line of sight.

A solution was found by the Queensland premier, John Douglas. Douglas also happened to be the MP for Maryborough. In 1877 he was taking a tour of Marbiak Island, near Thursday Island, when his party found the cannon in the sand. We don't yet know how it ended up there, but it has been established that it was cast in around 1750 for the Dutch East India Company. Like any good politician, Douglas remembered his constituents' desires and seized it. It arrived in Maryborough on 27 January 1878 to the acclaim of his voters.

The Time Cannon was likely fired for the first time in its new home as part of a 17-gun salute on March 21, 1878 for the occasion of an official visit by the Governor Arthur Kennedy. The Maryborough Chronicle described its first usage thus: "The Premier's gun did good service on the occasion and it must have been gratifying to Mr Douglas to see or, rather, hear it so well employed so soon after its arrival in Maryborough".

It was fired daily at 1pm by employees of the Electric Telegraph Department. This loud, daily, announcement of the time continued until early 1879 when the Superintendent of Electric Telegraphs at Brisbane realised the heavy daily expense in blasting powder.

Firing the time cannon continues today as part of Maryborough's living heritage. On special occasions and every Thursday - market day - at 1pm a replica cannon, cast locally by Olds Engineering, is fired, alerting folk of the time.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchistory george seymour looking back maryborough post office

LETTER: Boundary changes are a 'worry for region'

LETTER: Boundary changes are a 'worry for region'

"You could reasonably agree to Glenwood and Curra coming under Gympie as they are almost suburbs of Gympie.”

QPS on standby for Katherine's greatest shave

Shave for a Cure - Katherine Webb received some police assistance from her father, Sargeant Steve Webb, to shave her head on Saturday.

Katherine has raised more than $1000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Disaster management group not activated from storms

The Local Disaster Management Group was not activated over the weekend, despite storms lashing the area.

Storm activity is still being monitored by the team.

150th anniversary of Islanders marked for November

Joe Eggmolesse and George Seymour discuss how the 150th anniversary of the arrival of South Sea Islanders to Maryborough should be recognised.

A meeting on March 11 decided on a later date this year

Local Partners

A Fraser Coast iconic health facility turns 130 this year

Since opening its doors in 1887, Maryborough Hospital has had more than 65,000 patient contacts.

Help abandoned vehicles find new home at auction

The vehicle that was stolen in Maryborough.

It will be on March 25.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

What's On: Business Hervey Bay networking event

The event is being held on Friday March 17.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

IAIN Fulton is back on home soil after brushing shoulders with the who's who of the American film industry

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!