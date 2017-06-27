Looking Back: St Mary's grows across generations

THERE are many buildings across Maryborough that demonstrate the creativity and talents of different architects.

St Mary's Catholic Church is one such building, however the very substantial building we see today didn't come from the mind of one man, but actually demonstrates the fine work of three influential architects from different generations: Charles Tiffin, FDG Stanley and POE Hawkes.

These three architects have each left their mark on this prominent heritage-listed building.

The foundation stone was laid on July 29, 1869 for Tiffin's design and the first stage of St Mary's opened on February 4, 1872. Tiffin was also responsible for the nearby Maryborough Post Office and Bond Store as well as many significant buildings across the State, including Parliament House and Old Government House.

POE Hawkes. George Seymour

Designed in Early English Gothic style of brick, with stone quoining and detailing, the building originally featured a steeply pitched gabled roof clad with shingles. Side aisles extended the length of the four bay nave and these were lined with double lancets. The plan incorporated a small porch, chancel and two sacristies. The resident priest, Father Tissot, landscaped the grounds surrounding the church and provided the chancel screen and other timber panelling, all carved by himself.

Showing forethought, provision was made in Tiffin's design for extending the church and this occurred in the late 1870s with the addition of a domed apse, a sacristy and two chapels.

In 1884 FDG Stanley prepared plans for further alterations, which included the enlargement of the nave by three bays and the erection of a large chancel. The roof was then reclad with slate with the addition of several ventilation gablets added near the ridge.

A new set of gold framed 'Stations of the Cross' from Lyons in France, described as oleographs or coloured lithographs printed with oil paints, were also part of the upgrade.

These additions completely removed the 1877 additions, including the domed apse. This was the about the same time that Stanley was designing the nearby Maryborough Court House.

Substantial alterations were made in 1936 to the design of local architect, POE Hawkes. Again, the length of the building was extended, north and south chancels were added, as were sacristies, confessionals and a baptistery. The interior was reoriented and a new entrance formed from Adelaide St, while the building was rendered externally.

Crouching man. George Seymour

Another interesting addition Hawkes made to the exterior was the placement of 12 small grotesques high up in the corners of the Adelaide St end of the building. I know people who have walked past them daily without noticing the four serpents, four dragons and four crouching men looking down, but once you know they are there, they are unmissable.

The interesting rooster on the gable was also added at this time and is a tribute, within the French tradition, to the church's first priest, Father Tissot.

Thanks to these three creative and talented architects we have a very unique church building which helps to document the changing architectural styles in Queensland and the growth of the Catholic congregation in Maryborough.

