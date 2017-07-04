Looking Back: The Mary Poppins heritage listed building

Mary Poppins, aka Carmel Murdoch, the town crier and fans outside the home of PL Travers.

IT WAS great to see so many locals and visitors enjoying the Mary Poppins Festival over the weekend.

This was one of many opportunities to celebrate what is special about Maryborough, with its well preserved historic buildings and wealth of stories.

A constant stream of festival patrons inspected the street art by Willy Paes at Mary Poppins in the Park on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

We have many interesting sights here, but one of the most popular stops for visitors to Maryborough would have to be the bronze statue of Mary Poppins on the corner of Richmond and Kent streets.

Thousands of people have been drawn to this spot to have their photo taken with the statue.

This character, much loved throughout the world, is celebrated here because of the birth of her creator in the building beside her; the former Australian Joint Stock Bank.

This heritage listed building, like others in the CBD, is part of the physical legacy brought about through the wealth and prosperity that flowed through Maryborough as a result of the Gympie Gold Rush and the growth of the Port of Maryborough.

Buildings like this were necessary to accommodate and encourage the increasing commercial activity in the town.

It was a common aspect of these bank buildings that the business premises were sited on the ground level with the manager's residence on the upper level.

At the close of the nineteenth century the bank manager was Travers Goff.

Francis Drummond Greville Stanley, architect of Mary Poppins building. contributed

His daughter, Helen Lyndon Goff, was born in the upstairs residence on August 9, 1899. She would go on to publish the Mary Poppins stories under the pen name of PL Travers.

Her father was by no means the first manager of the Australian Joint Stock Bank, which had been operating in Maryborough since the mid-1860s, in smaller premises.

As with so many other institutions in Maryborough, the prosperity brought by the Gympie Gold Rush and the resultant growth of the port activities brought a level of wealth and activity that necessitated an enlargement of facilities.

In 1881 plans were drawn up by the famous architect FDG Stanley for this building, which was completed in 1883.

Stanley built some of Maryborough's finest buildings of the 1870s and 1880s including the Court House, St Paul's Church and the Girls' Grammar School.

The classical influences of the building embody the banking qualities of tradition and strength.

The annex at the back, which is now a café, was the kitchen and maids' quarters.

The bank ceased trading in 1901 and in 1906 the Union Bank commenced operating from the premises.

It operated for many decades out of the building, including in the 1950s after it had merged with the ANZ Bank.

After a few different uses and owners, including for State Government offices, it is in the process of renewal as the centrepiece for the celebration of Mary Poppins' roots in Maryborough and the promotion of storytelling for children.

It is a marvellous building to explore with its vaulted strong room with an arched face brick ceiling, banking chamber with high ceilings and fine fireplaces in the offices and residential rooms.

Wandering through these rooms it is possible to get an insight into what the bank would have been like with the busy tellers and customers downstairs and the family residence upstairs.

The next phase in the journey of this remarkable building will build on its proud heritage and function as a 'bank of stories' preserving stories and promoting a love of storytelling in children.