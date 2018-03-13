LOOKING BACK: The park that Maryborough lost

ANZAC Park looking across lagoons to the golf course.

ONE of the really special features of Maryborough is the number of expansive landscaped parklands to enjoy, including Queens Park, Brendan Hansen Park and Anzac Park.

These parks have each played significant roles in our social history and the development of the city.

What most people don't know about Anzac Park though is that it was meant to be much bigger, with quite a different layout to what we enjoy today.

The Ululah Lagoons were meant to be in the centre of the park, not the border.

These lagoons are the best source of fresh water in the region and were therefore a site of conflict between the Butchulla people and the early immigrant settlers.

After World War I it was decided that the lagoons and the surrounding land would be a very large memorial park, known as Anzac Park. As was the custom of the time, to come up with a suitable design, the Maryborough City Council organised a competition for designers, from near and far, to submit their proposals for the site around Ululah Lagoons.

On the evening of Tuesday October 19, 1920 in a meeting at City Hall the Maryborough City Council unanimously adopted the recommendation from the Parks Committee:

"Your committee recommends that Mr POE Hawkes be awarded the prize of £50 for the best competitive design submitted for ANZAC Park and that this design with the alterations recommended by the City Engineer and approved of by Mr Hawkes, be the accepted plan.”

Hawkes was an extraordinarily talented and community-minded young man who had arrived in Maryborough two years earlier and would run his architectural practice here until around 1940. In those decades he was here, he transformed the city with buildings like the Carlton Hotel, Finemore's Dental Surgery and many fine residences.

He was called upon to design other memorials like the Maryborough Cenotaph, Pialba War Memorial and St Paul's Memorial Hall.

Hawkes' design for the memorial park had a bridge crossing over the lagoon through to a winding road circulating beside sporting facilities with different architectural features scattered throughout the landscape. It was designed to be a real community hub; a place of recreation and enjoyment.

There would be specific gardens featuring plantings from each different state of Australia as well as New Zealand.

Despite the worth of the designs, they appear to largely have fallen by the wayside with areas identified for cricket, bowls, tennis and even an aeroplane landing strip being used for golf links within a few years. About seven years after approving Hawkes' ambitious design, and then allowing the golf club to take possession, the Maryborough City Council took the step of formally rescinding the motion that accepted the plan.

This is a pity (at least for non-golfers) as the ambitious design was remarkable and would have been a real asset for the city.

In any case, the smaller park is now home to tennis courts, netball courts, a skatepark, barbecue facilities, walking paths, a flying fox, playgrounds and some great vantage points to watch the birds along the lagoons.

Strolling through this park on the weekend with its verdant grass overlooked by quintessential Queenslander homes, I could hear in harmony the mix of sounds evoked by a birthday party, kids on skateboards, birds singing and tennis players grunting and I knew that Hawkes' vision wasn't completely lost.