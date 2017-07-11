Looking Back: Trip down port precinct's Wharf St

MARYBOROUGH has many fine streets with interesting historical buildings which help bridge the gap between the present and the past.

Perhaps nowhere is this bridge so easy to cross as in Wharf Street.

The city's early prosperity, and indeed its very existence, can largely be attributed to the activity that took place in the street and its immediate vicinity.

The street as a whole, and the individual buildings, tell the story of the Gympie gold rush, expanding shipping activities and its role as one of the busiest immigration ports on the continent.

A sense of history is conveyed through these buildings, this emerges not just from the arrangement of bricks, timber and tin. What is really special about the Wharf Street precinct is the high concentration of significant heritage buildings and the links between them; the streetscape has changed very little from a century ago.

Whilst these buildings seem to focus on the street, what they really represent is Maryborough's association with the river as the most useful means of transport in colonial Queensland and a connection to the rest of the world. Maryborough would not have existed without the Mary River. Roads were poor, slow and often gruelling, railway and aircraft did not exist for some time, so as a means of conveyance, especially for bulky goods, shipping was unmatched.

Standing in the heart of the port area and essential to its functioning is the Government Bond Store. It is one of the earliest brick buildings in Maryborough, having been constructed in several stages from 1863. The architect of the first stage of the building was the prolific Colonial Architect, Charles Tiffin. The building served for many years as a store for goods being processed by the adjacent Customs House. It is now the Bond Store Museum. The name originates from certain taxable goods being held in the store until a bond or duty was paid on them by the importer.

Next to the Bond Store is the Customs House Residence which adjoins the associated Customs House on the corner. With the separation of Queensland from the colony of New South Wales in 1859, Maryborough was declared a Port of Entry and a sub-collector was appointed; Richard Bingham Sheridan. Taxation on goods entering and leaving the colony was an important source of revenue for the newly established Queensland Government.

As the sub-collector appointed to Maryborough, Bingham worked from a customs office established in what became the kitchen of the hotel later known as the Criterion. In 1861, a purpose built customs house was constructed. The buildings erected at this time included a brick customs house facing the river and a timber residence adjoining the rear of the main building. These buildings were later replaced by the Customs House and Customs House Residence, which still stand on the site. These iconic and unique buildings were built in 1899 to the design of John Smith Murdoch, who would later design the first Parliament House in Canberra.

Integral to the functioning of the port was the movement and storage of goods; this can be seen in the substantial warehouses constructed for this purpose.

The surviving warehouse complex opposite the Bond Store consists of four buildings erected between Kent and Wharf streets in close proximity to the river. Nearby is the Waterside Workers Union Hall, another essential part of the port.

Standing prominently amongst these Port facilities is the former Bank of New South Wales building, which dates to 1877. The building demonstrates the wealth that poured into Maryborough as a result of the port and is now a hive of historical research. The Maryborough Family Heritage Institute, operating out of the former banking chambers on the ground floor, has organised a full weekend of activities on the last weekend of this month to mark the 140th anniversary of the arrival of three particular immigration ships to the Port of Maryborough: the Lammershagen, the Saraca and the City of Agra.

Information on the weekend's events is available by contacting the organisation on 4123 1620, or dropping in and seeing them in the heritage listed bank building. It is a great place to start researching your own family tree.

Many thousands of immigrants undertook the long and hazardous journey from Europe to arrive in their new home where their first steps ashore were up this street. The descendants of the brave immigrants who took those steps so long ago have fanned out across the country and contributed in all manner of ways to the larger story of Australia. The Heritage Institute's celebrations this month are a great way to remember them and ensure their stories live on.