22°
Community

Looking Back: Trip down port precinct's Wharf St

11th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
The heritage Centre - the former Bank of New South Wales building.
The heritage Centre - the former Bank of New South Wales building.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARYBOROUGH has many fine streets with interesting historical buildings which help bridge the gap between the present and the past.

Perhaps nowhere is this bridge so easy to cross as in Wharf Street.

The city's early prosperity, and indeed its very existence, can largely be attributed to the activity that took place in the street and its immediate vicinity.

The street as a whole, and the individual buildings, tell the story of the Gympie gold rush, expanding shipping activities and its role as one of the busiest immigration ports on the continent.

Bond store basement.
Bond store basement.

A sense of history is conveyed through these buildings, this emerges not just from the arrangement of bricks, timber and tin. What is really special about the Wharf Street precinct is the high concentration of significant heritage buildings and the links between them; the streetscape has changed very little from a century ago.

Whilst these buildings seem to focus on the street, what they really represent is Maryborough's association with the river as the most useful means of transport in colonial Queensland and a connection to the rest of the world. Maryborough would not have existed without the Mary River. Roads were poor, slow and often gruelling, railway and aircraft did not exist for some time, so as a means of conveyance, especially for bulky goods, shipping was unmatched.

The ship Eastminster docked in Maryborough in the 1880s.
The ship Eastminster docked in Maryborough in the 1880s.

Standing in the heart of the port area and essential to its functioning is the Government Bond Store. It is one of the earliest brick buildings in Maryborough, having been constructed in several stages from 1863. The architect of the first stage of the building was the prolific Colonial Architect, Charles Tiffin. The building served for many years as a store for goods being processed by the adjacent Customs House. It is now the Bond Store Museum. The name originates from certain taxable goods being held in the store until a bond or duty was paid on them by the importer.

Next to the Bond Store is the Customs House Residence which adjoins the associated Customs House on the corner. With the separation of Queensland from the colony of New South Wales in 1859, Maryborough was declared a Port of Entry and a sub-collector was appointed; Richard Bingham Sheridan. Taxation on goods entering and leaving the colony was an important source of revenue for the newly established Queensland Government.

Bank of New South Wales building.
Bank of New South Wales building.

As the sub-collector appointed to Maryborough, Bingham worked from a customs office established in what became the kitchen of the hotel later known as the Criterion. In 1861, a purpose built customs house was constructed. The buildings erected at this time included a brick customs house facing the river and a timber residence adjoining the rear of the main building. These buildings were later replaced by the Customs House and Customs House Residence, which still stand on the site. These iconic and unique buildings were built in 1899 to the design of John Smith Murdoch, who would later design the first Parliament House in Canberra.

Integral to the functioning of the port was the movement and storage of goods; this can be seen in the substantial warehouses constructed for this purpose.

The surviving warehouse complex opposite the Bond Store consists of four buildings erected between Kent and Wharf streets in close proximity to the river. Nearby is the Waterside Workers Union Hall, another essential part of the port.

Standing prominently amongst these Port facilities is the former Bank of New South Wales building, which dates to 1877. The building demonstrates the wealth that poured into Maryborough as a result of the port and is now a hive of historical research. The Maryborough Family Heritage Institute, operating out of the former banking chambers on the ground floor, has organised a full weekend of activities on the last weekend of this month to mark the 140th anniversary of the arrival of three particular immigration ships to the Port of Maryborough: the Lammershagen, the Saraca and the City of Agra.

Information on the weekend's events is available by contacting the organisation on 4123 1620, or dropping in and seeing them in the heritage listed bank building. It is a great place to start researching your own family tree.

Many thousands of immigrants undertook the long and hazardous journey from Europe to arrive in their new home where their first steps ashore were up this street. The descendants of the brave immigrants who took those steps so long ago have fanned out across the country and contributed in all manner of ways to the larger story of Australia. The Heritage Institute's celebrations this month are a great way to remember them and ensure their stories live on.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  george seymour looking back wharf st

Black lung payouts step in right direction: Miner

Black lung payouts step in right direction: Miner

IT’S cold comfort for him, but Stanley Wilson says compensation for fellow miners diagnosed with black lung is at least a step in making things right.

UPDATE: Police investigate JB Hi-Fi bomb scare

The JB Hi-Fi store in Hervey Bay has been evacuated after a suspicious note was found inside.

Emergency crews were on the scene following a bomb scare.

Woman fined after being caught with anti-anxiety medicaton

A woman who was caught with an unprescribed tablet has been fined.

EXPLAINED: Why One Nation won't support the cashless card

Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham with senator Pauline Hanson.

The proposed card has drawn widespread criticism within the region.

Local Partners

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Her mum once went for the tiara and now science whizz Greta Stephensen is the reigning Burrum Coalfest Princess.

Neighbourhood centre open day brings joy

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's open day last week was a huge success and plans to make it an annual event have already begun. HBNC CEO Tanya Stevenson.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's open day went off with a bang

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling has revealed in a new interview that she has written yet another fairytale — but this one may never be published.

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!