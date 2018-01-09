Looking Back: Unique Zig Zag Garden has great views

IT IS a good idea to break up long car trips with breaks.

When travelling, I like to take rests by visiting different historical sites.

One site that I often walk through on trips down to Brisbane is the Zig Zag Garden in the heart of Gympie.

This narrow park rises steeply up Calton Hill, connecting Young Street to Calton Terrace.

The rough sandstone walls of the path as it switches back and forth on its climb also provide the terraced flower beds, now alive with vibrant plantings.

Gympie's Zig Zag Garden was constructed by out of work miners in 1930 and provides residents

The walk up the historic park is rewarded with good views across the Gympie CBD as well as a memorial to miners who lost their lives in the Gympie goldfields.

The park looks down Smithfield Street, which is named after the Smithfield gold reef and mine.

The park was originally planned as a project for unemployed miners, with construction commencing in the mid-1930s.

The zig-zagging course of the pathway allowed residents to climb up and down the hill without perspiring.

For a time it also had a water feature running along its length.

In a time before widespread telephone ownership, the stone walls were used by some as personal letterboxes where friends would leave letters in certain crevices to be collected and a response placed to be retrieved later in the day.

Sometimes I yearn for a return to such a pace of communication.

The park has two pergolas which offer rest spots and excellent views over this historic city which, with the discovery of gold by James Nash in 1867, did much to save Queensland from bankruptcy.

The city's rapid growth through the gold rush resulted in the streets being laid out in an irregular fashion rather than the grid pattern common to town planning in the nineteenth century.

Of course, you don't have to leave the Fraser Coast to saunter through public parks and landscapes filled with cultural memories.

Our two botanic gardens, Queens Park and Urangan, require careful custodianship to ensure that any new developments or approaches do not diminish significant historical aspects.

Other historical landscapes that open up vistas into our history include the Elizabeth Rose Gardens, the Original Maryborough Site and the former railway corridor which carves through the centre of Hervey Bay.

Like the Zig Zag Garden on Calton Hill, these special places provide a resting spot and a chance to pause and reflect on all that has come before and look to the future with hope and optimism.