Looking back: Water tank scene of tragedy in 1942

A HIGHLIGHT of the last couple of Maryborough Open House events has been the musical performances at the Ann Street Water Tank. The massive space beneath the tank, amongst the towering columns, provides a very heavy reverberating echo which creates unique and haunting acoustics.

This elevated water reservoir on the corner of Ann and Adelaide streets has been a landmark in Maryborough since 1940 when it was built for the Maryborough City Council by the Queensland Building and Engineering Co at a cost of £11,000.

Now out of use, it was for many decades a piece of essential municipal infrastructure, supplying fresh water to the citizens of Maryborough.

When constructed, on land previously known as the Brothers' Green, the 1,000,000 gallon tank was the largest reservoir in Australia.

The site was a major construction site with more than 20 workers for most of 1940.

Hundreds of tons of concrete and steel went into the construction.

Approximately 32 metres in diameter, the tank is supported by 21 columns each 45 centimetres in diameter and 8.5 metres high and a supporting wall 18 centimetres thick.

The paint on the tank was still fresh when, 75 years ago, the site was the subject of intense tragedy.

For many days during August 1942 Maryborough was focused on finding the 24-year-old Molly Thompson safe and well.

She had last been seen walking along Bazaar St early on the morning of August 11, 1942, dressed in her green pyjamas.

For over a week, amongst the news of World War II, headlines in the Maryborough Chronicle included 'Police Seek Information About Missing Girl', 'Search for Missing Girl', 'Girl Still Missing', and 'No Trace of Missing Girl'.

Searches were undertaken of air raid shelters, along the river banks and throughout the city but no clues could be found. Her sudden disappearance was truly a mystery.

On August 21 1942, the headline was again 'No Trace of Missing Girl' but the search, and all hope, would end that day.

The next day Chronicle readers would see in print 'Missing Girl Found - Body Recovered from City Water Reservoir'.

The reservoir had actually been searched by police on three occasions prior to this discovery by two council workers.

There was much speculation as to what had happened - in particular how she could have climbed to the top without a ladder.

On the side of the structure there was a fixed ladder leading to the top. However to prevent people from using it, the ladder did not go all the way to the ground, a second portable ladder was required in order to reach the main one.

To this day, there is no conclusive explanation as to how Molly managed to climb up the ladder without leaving a temporary one at the base.

It would surely have been too high for her to jump up to the first rung.

The mystery of the missing ladder led to speculation amongst the community that she had been murdered and this was considered during the coronial inquiry.

The coroner conducted his inquiry in the following month ruling that she had drowned and, in language still used to describe suicide, stated that "there were no suspicious circumstances.”

The evidence at the inquiry showed that for some time Molly had been very nervous and distressed. Her doctor spoke of what could clearly be seen as depression.

Molly was Catholic and in love with a young man whom was Protestant. This difference in beliefs that seemed to preclude marriage was found, at least in part, to be responsible for Molly's nervous condition.

This year when the choirs sing and the violins harmonise, illuminating this dark space, I'll think of Molly and the difficult period she went through as well as the importance of looking out for one another.