LOOKING FOR A CLUB? More than 50 local notices listed here

The Hervey Bay Ramblers are one of many social groups looking for new members on the Fraser Coast. Join them on a bus trip to Woodgate this weekend.

THURSDAY:

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club

JOIN the members for fun activities and meet friendly people at the club.

There is different activities daily Monday to Friday.

Each Thursday, there is hand and foot or pony canasta at 9am, coffee and chat on the first Thursday of each month from 9.30am to 11.30am, laughter wellness at 10am, line dancing from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Cost is $4 and includes tea or coffee, biscuits and lucky door ticket.

Come along and grab an 'activities list' and see what suits you. As long as you are over 20 you can attend the club at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Phone 4128 4837 to find out more.

Hawaiian Hula Dancing

Hula dancing is held at Thursday afternoons from 1.30pm at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio on the Esplanade. Cost is $15.

Bookings Essential. Contact Leandra on 0418 404 166.

Kirtan with Kate

WEEKLY Bhakti Yoga practice of singing/chanting ancient healing mantras followed by silent meditation.

Bring your own cushion, chairs available if not sitting on floor, from 7-8pm at the CWA Hall, Pulgul St, Urangan. Cost is $10.

Phone Kate on 0490 554 645.

Play Euchre:

IF you enjoy a game of euchre or want your skills revised, this local club can help you.

The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday at the Hervey Bay RSL, Torquay Rd, Pialba, from 12.15pm. Game runs from 12.30pm to 3.45pm. Cost is $4.

Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League

Computer and mobile phone tuition, one-on-one lessons. Phone 4124 8532 for more information. Cost is $5 hour.

Tai Chi Thursdays, from 9.30am. Good for you as well as being a fun activity in air conditioning. Cost $3 includes light refreshments. Phone 4124 8532.

EMF (Electromagnetic Field) Support Group

A SUPPORT group to help those affected by EMF (caused by electromagnetic field from or concerns about 5G wireless electronic devices) is available in Hervey Bay. Phone Tania on 4125 3098 or Christine on 0418 191 758 for more information.

Hervey Bay Square Dance

DANCE in 2020, Thursday night at COMBO DanceFun.

No experience nor partner needed. Learn the steps to a great combination of dances and styles. 7pm - 9.30pm at Dan Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay. Cost is $4 and includes a coffee or tea. Ph; 4125 4173 or 0424 949944.

Cool Country Music Club

THE Cool Country Club gets together every Thursday night, Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, cnr of Totness St and Denman Camp Rd, Torquay.

If you wish to sing or play an instrument, the club has an experienced band who can play all genres of music from country, blues, instrumental & rock n roll. We have a common bond - music. There are folk who come along to listen and enjoy the night with other music lovers.

For more information please contact Max Butler, president on 0427 150 015.

Free legal advice

FREE, confidential, 15-minute legal advice sessions are available for Fraser Coast residents through the Taylor Street Community Legal Service.

Sessions are by appointment only.

For more information, phone 4194 2663.

Play cards/board games

PLAY frustration, hand and foot, golf or 500 each Thursday from 1pm at the APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Or enjoy playing various board games from noon.

Cost is $3. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Computer lessons

REFRESH your computer, tablet or smartphone skills with personalised, one-on-one tuition at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Cost is $5 an hour. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Hervey Bay Garden Club

THE Hervey Bay Garden Club meets on second Thursday of every month

at the Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba, 9am for 9.30am start.

Morning tea is provided for $2 (bring your own mug please).

FRIDAY:

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level.

Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 4194 3000.

Table tennis

ENJOY a game of table tennis each Friday from 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Suitable for all levels. Cost $3, includes light refreshments. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Over-50s social club

SIMPLY Friends is seeking new members to join the club.

If you are single and interested in making new friends, join the members for one of their social outings.

For information, phone Lesley on 0404 077 018 or Doug on 0458 630 879.

Free gardening group

MIGRANTS meet at Halcro Street Community Gardens to learn from one another, meet new friends and improve their English each week from 8.30am at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

For information, phone Farzina on 4194 3000.

Play Scrabble

ALL levels of experience are welcome to join this free event at Hervey Bay Library from 9.30am-12.30pm.

For more information, phone 4197 4220.

Belly and Bollywood dance

ARABIAN Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes during the school term at 6pm at the CWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan. Cost is $10 or $8 for concession cardholders.

For more information, phone Lorna on 0416 463 686.

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club

JOIN the club for the young at heart with plenty of activities to keep the mond ticking and the feet tapping.

Activities each Friday include line dancing at 9am, social table tennis at 1pm, ballroom dancing from 4pm to 8pm. Cost is $4 per session and includes tea or coffee, biscuits and lucky door ticket.

There is also a one-hour computer and smart phone training at 9am. Cost is $5 per session. Bookings essential.

SATURDAY:

Hervey Bay Orchid Society

THE Hervey Bay Orchid Society holds an Interested Growers Group (IGG) on the 4th Saturday of every month.

Phone Daphne for meeting details on 0408 063 343.

Visitors are always welcome. Tea/coffee is provided, bring a chair, hat and plate to share for afternoon tea.

Great place to learn more about growing Orchids, advice on problem plants plus enjoy a walk around members shadehouse/garden.

Yoga with Kate

THE community is invited to join in a weekly yoga class; a time to enjoy strengthening and stretching your body, calming your mind and connecting to life on a deeper level, from 9am-10.30am. Cost is $10. Beginners welcome.

Bring your own yoga mat or let me know to bring a spare.

Classes are held at the CWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.

Phone Kate on 0490 554 645.

Kite Flying

A SOCIAL kite flying group has started in Hervey Bay.

The group meets every second Saturday of the month at the Sports Precinct on Woods Rd from 9am-noon.

This is a free event. All ages are welcome. Phone Malcolm on 0412 308 710.

Pier Park markets

THE Pier Park Community Markets are beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

Held from 7am - 1pm.

Burrum Heads Village Market

HELD on the second Saturday of each month from 7-11am, Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St, Burrum Heads.

Sites cost $10, with all proceeds donated to various charities.

There will be hand-crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.

For information, phone Nev 4129 5948.

Torquay Beachside Markets

THE Torquay markets are held at Bill Fraser Park (opposite the Torquay Hotel).

There are hand crafted items, gifts, huge variety of stalls and music every Saturday, and a sausage sizzle from 7am to 1pm. Pop down and check out the new layout. There is plenty of parking in Freshwater Street or Campbell Street.

Howard Country Markets

HELD at 56 Steeley St, Howard, on the first Saturday of the month from 7am.

More than 100 stalls, including fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, art and craft, jewellery and more.

Off-street parking available. The museum is open. Rusty the coal train rides cost $2.

Stallholders, phone 4129 0996 or email info@howardcommunity centre.org.au by 2pm Thursday prior to the market.

SUNDAY:

Ramblers bus trip

THE hervey Bay Ramblers will host a bud trip to Woodgate on Sunday, March 15 at a cost of $35 per person.

Meet at Stocklands car park at 7.45am for an 8am departure to Woodgate. Bring-you-own morning tea to enjoy on arrival before strolling the beautiful tree lined esplanade.

Lunch can be purchased at the Bowls Club, other businesses, or pack a picnic basket to enjoy along the foreshore. The group will visit Walkers Point for a short bush walk before their return journey, arriving in Hervey Bay at about 5pm.

Phone Merle 4124 2796, Anne 4128 7595 or Bunty 4128 7450.

HISTORICAL Motor Cycle Club of Qld (HMCCQ) Fraser Coast

The club gets together on the first Sunday of the month, at Torbanlea Hall at 9am.

We welcome any new members or visitors along to our meeting.

Join members for a tea or coffee for $1 and have a chat with other members

For more information email hmccq.frasercoast1@live.com.

Trivia afternoon

Come along and have some fun on Sunday, March 15 from noon to 4pm.

The cost is $10 and includes tea/coffee, snacks and prizes. Tables of eight-10 or join a table on the day. Tickets available prior and on the day.

The event will be held at the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Centre, 28 Totness Street, Torquay

The Fun Club for the Young@Hervey Bay Seniors.

Nikenbah Markets

HELD at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah, from 6am - noon.

For information, email hbanimalrefuge@gmail.com.

Please note: This market is held on the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.

Koala markets

ITEMS on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

For more information, phone 0412 689 863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Please note: These markets are held on the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 9-11 Kruger Crt, Urangan, from 6am - noon.

Hands on Healing/Reiki Group

SESSIONS are held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 9am to 1pm at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.

All healers are volunteers working diligently and ask only that a fair courtesy donation be made to cover their operating expenses.

The friendly group of healers look forward to using their skills and talents to assist you to find peace to resolve your individual needs and or issues.

Phone Jan on 0419 792 241.

MONDAY:

Speak Easy Toastmasters Club

LEARN how to be a leader and speak with confidence by joining the Speak Easy Hervey Bay Toastmasters Club each week from noon at Masonic Lodge, 37 Watson St, Pialba.

For information, visit speakeasyherveybay. toastmastersclubs.org.au or phone Joy on 4125 5489.

Acappella Barbershop Ladies

COME join the Acappella barbershop ladies, rehearsal every Monday night from 6.45pm, Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba. For more information, email membership@herveybayacappellabaysingers.org

Gem and Mineral Club

LEARN how to cut and polish semi-precious stones, facet and silver metal fabrication Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.30am - noon and Mondays from 5.30-9pm.

The club is at Hillyard Lane (off Zephyr St), Scarness.

Phone 0411 580 465.

Fraser Coast Chorus

JOIN the ladies of Fraser Coast Chorus each week from 6-8.30pm to sing all genres of music.

The ladies are looking for new members to join the group, which performs across the region. Reading music is not essential.

For information, phone Angie on 0467 963 778.

Hawaiian hula dance and Ukulele group

JOIN Leandra for a Hawaiian hula dance. Learn songs in Hawaiian and englis, sing and play your uke in a friendly environment, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at the Halcro Street Community Centre, 30 Halcro St, Pialba. Cost is $8.

Phone Leandra on 0418 404 166.

Seniors' support service

THE Seniors Legal and Support Service is a community service providing free legal advice and support for seniors 60 years and older who are experiencing or are at risk of elder abuse, mistreatment or financial exploitation.

For information, phone 4124 6863 or visit Shop 6, 16 Torquay Rd, Pialba, Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm.

The Church of United Spiritualism of Australia, Hervey Bay branch

THE church welcomes you to join our services held on the first and third Monday of every Month.

Meet at the Senior Citizens Club, Corner of Denman Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay, from 6.30pm.

Phone Reverend Leanne Prizeman on 0458 928 510.

Chair Pilates for Seniors

Strengthen your core and improve you mind body connections with Sue at the Hervey Bay Seniors Centre, Totness St, from 11.30am.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Matwork Pilates

Join Sue for Matwork Pilates at the Urangan Community Centre, from 6.30pm. Cost is $10 per class.

Strengthen your core and improve your mind body connections.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League

Art Group, Monday 9am-11.30am. Cost is $3 including tea, coffee and biscuits. Relaxed friendly informal group, who enjoy oils, acrylics and water colours. Phone 4124 8532.

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens activities

JOIN the friendly group at 28 Totness St, Torquay for various activities. Phone 4128 4837.

8.30am, indoor bowls and craft, 8.40am, 500 cards, 8.30am, patchwork quilting, 11.30am to 12.30pm, chair pilates for $5 and 2pm to 3.30pm, Tai Chi for $5 with a qualified instructor.

All other sessions are $4 and includes tea or coffee, biscuit and lucky door prize.

TUESDAY:

Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League

Meditation and Relaxation, each Tuesday from 10am. Enjoy guided meditation learn how to relax and unwind in aircon. Cost is $3 and includes light refreshments. Hervey Bay APSL 4124 8532.

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms?

Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning. Phone 4125 5499 to book an appointment.

Matwork Pilates

Strengthen your core, improve your mind body connections with Sue at the CWA Hall, Torquay Rd, Pialba, 1.45pm. Cost is $10 per class.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club

JOIN club members for a variety of fun and active activities at 28 Totness St, Torquay.

9am, Chatty Crafters, 11am, walking netball, 1pm, social table tennis. Cost is $4 per session in includes tea or cofee, biscuits and a lucky door ticket.

Reiki sessions are also held on the first Tuesday of the mont from 9am to noon. Half-hour sessions are available by apppointment only.

WEDNESDAY:

Hervey Bay Photography Club

BEGINNERS to international standard photographers are welcome to join the Hervey Bay Photography Club.

Learn how to capture better images. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan, from 6.30pm.

Phone John on 4124 6002, 0477457414, or visit herveybayphotosgraphyclub.org.

Matwork Pilates

JOIN Sue for Matwork Pilates at the CWA Hall, Pialba, 9am. Cost is $10 per class.

Strengthen your core, improve your mind body connections.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Matwork Pilates

JOIN Sue for Matwork Pilates at the Artslink Hall, Bideford St, Torquay, from 5.30pm. Cost is $10 per class.

Strengthen your core, improve your mind body connections.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League

Mahjong Wednesdays, from 1-4pm. Beginners to advanced players are welcome. Cost is $3 with refreshments included. Phone 4124 8532.

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Centre

THERE is plenty of fun to be had at the centre, 28 Totness Street, Torquay, each Wednesday. Phone 4128 4837.

At 9am there's hand and foot canasta, followed by exercise ballet with Jeni at 10.30am, social sewing and craft at 10am, indoor bowls at 12.45pm and 500 cards at 12.30pm.

Cost is $4 per session and includes tea or coffee, biscuits and lucky door ticket.