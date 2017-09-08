Looking for Maryborough ten pin bowlers to join reunion

The very popular Sugar Coast Lanes ten pin bowling centre in its heyday.

TEN PIN bowling was "big and popular” in its heyday and former owners would like to strike up a reunion to share the fun and memories.

Sugar Coast Lanes was first opened in 1984 and Mary Bates and her son Andrew were looking for bowlers and members from its opening to 1996 to attend the reunion.

Mary Bates has kept scrapbooks and photos from its inception in 1984 to when they handed the business over in 1996.

During that time Mary said there were many memories shared from the battle win council to build the centre to striking wins.

"We had over 500 sanctioned bowlers and I can't even count the number of members,” she said.

"It was so big and popular if you didn't book a lane you didn't get one.

Some of the highlights Mary remembers were the bus trips to tournaments.

"We had junior teams who travelled to Rockhampton for a shield tournament and the boys won and the girls came second - it was a great win considering we were a small town playing against teams from Brisbane and the rest of the state.

"We also held lots of fundraisers including a 36-hour bowl-a-thon.

"There was even a couple of romances formed at the bowl.”

The good old days of Sugar Coast Lanes ten pin bowling centre in Maryborough included fundriasers like the 1991 36-hour bowl-a-thon. Our own Herald Key Account Executive Darren Stimpson was a keen bowler and is pictured bottom left. contributed

Andrew Bates who still works at the centre, now known as Maryborough Ten Pin is organising the reunion.

"So far we have confirmed 58 people attending but we would like to see a lot more,” he said.

"It is all about getting together with people we haven't seen four years.”

Andrew started a Facebook page called SUGAR COAST LANES The Good Old Days.

"I was posting lots of photos and getting a huge response when it was suggested we hold a reunion,” Andrew said.

"We have had a great response and would love to see more bowlers and members attend the event and share some great stories and memories.”

The Sugar Coast Lanes reunion will be held with a dinner on September 30 and a bowling day on October 1.

For more information phone Andrew Bates on 0409 064 550 or visit their Facebook page.