Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

Annie Perets
| 2nd Dec 2016 1:52 PM Updated: 2:46 PM

SATURDAY

 

 

Coopers mum Amanda and dad Michael
COOPER'S WALK

 

When: Starts at 8am.

 

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

 

What: Cooper Christensen lost a battle with brain cancer last year.

Saturday would have been his eighth birthday.

A 5km walk will start at the All Abilities Playground, which will include going through a section called 'Cooper's Walk' at Torquay.

There will be a jumping castle for the kids, a balloon release, birthday cake, raffles, food and drinks.

 

Cost: Event is raising funds for Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

 

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

 

When: 7am-1pm.

 

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

 

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.

 

Cost: Free.

 

Howard Country Markets - Jennifer Hall from Burrum Heads and a relaxing piece of Rustic Patio Art. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Howard Country Markets - Jennifer Hall from Burrum Heads and a relaxing piece of Rustic Patio Art. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

HOWARD MARKETS

 

When: 7am-noon.

 

Where: In and around Burrum District Community Centre, Steley St.

 

What: This big market has more than 100 stalls to browse with lots of variety.

There will also be Rusty the Coaltrain rides for $2.

 

Cost: Free.

RIVER HEADS WALK AND RUN

 

When: 7am.

 

Where: River Heads Reserve, Seafarer Ave.

 

What: Free and fun fitness with a view of Fraser Island. Phone Sue at the River Heads Progress Association on 0448609899 for more information.

 

Cost: Free

CWA DANCE

 

When: Starts at 7.30pm.

 

Where: Tinana Hall

 

What: CWA Tinana ladies are hosting the event.

High Noon will entertain, Lloyd Lack will MC, home made supper, lucky door, and raffle. Everyone welcome.

 

Cost: $10.

MESSIAH IN THE PARK

 

When: Starts at 6pm.

 

Where: Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens.

 

What: Hervey Bay City Musicians will be performing Handel's Messiah on the island stage in the Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens.

An orchestra of 20 instruments and a choir of 24 voices will perform a short version of the Messiah.

HERITAGE WALK TOUR

 

When: 9am.

 

Where: Departs from City Hall, Maryborough.

 

What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides.

Dressed in period costume, guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

 

Cost: Free

 

SUNDAY 

ON SUNDAY: Fraser Coast Toy Run.
ON SUNDAY: Fraser Coast Toy Run. Contributed

 

TOY RUN

 

When: Registrations from 7am, departure from 9am

 

Where: Start at Westside Tavern and Motel, Tinana

 

What: Watch, or join, motorbikes driving a route through Tinana.

It will finish at Torbanlea Hotel, where fun activities such as live music and food. Santa will be at the event, riding on a trike.

 

Cost: Gold coin donation

 

 

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

NIKENBAH MARKETS

 

When: 6am.

 

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

 

What: There's plenty to browse and buy at the country markets.

 

Cost: Free.

 

YOGA FOR MEN 

When: 8.30am -10.30am

 

Where: Ocean Tree Yoga Studio

 

What: Yoga workshop for men

 

Cost: $25, Call Rhian to book on 0424 025 429.

 

ALL WEEKEND

MINIATURES & SMALL PAINTINGS

 

When: 10am-2pm.

 

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

 

What: Hervey Bay Art Society is proud to present its Annual Miniatures and Small Paintings exhibition. Colour, composition and technique in varied mediums, all on a small scale, resulting in a lovely display.

The exhibition will be on show until January 13. These little paintings make lovely, unique Christmas gifts. Other paintings are on display featuring varied subjects and local scenes, all for sale at very reasonable prices.

 

Cost: Free

BREAKING: Tobruk to be sunk between Hervey Bay and Bundy

The ex-HMAS Toburk will be sunk in the waters off Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

ON TOMORROW: Motorbikes will descend through Tinana in the Fraser Coast Toy Run.

There's an event on for everyone.

Check out a list of events that are on Saturday and Sunday.

