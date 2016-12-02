Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

SATURDAY

Coopers mum Amanda and dad Michael

COOPER'S WALK

When: Starts at 8am.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: Cooper Christensen lost a battle with brain cancer last year.

Saturday would have been his eighth birthday.

A 5km walk will start at the All Abilities Playground, which will include going through a section called 'Cooper's Walk' at Torquay.

There will be a jumping castle for the kids, a balloon release, birthday cake, raffles, food and drinks.

Cost: Event is raising funds for Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.

Cost: Free.

Howard Country Markets - Jennifer Hall from Burrum Heads and a relaxing piece of Rustic Patio Art. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

HOWARD MARKETS

When: 7am-noon.

Where: In and around Burrum District Community Centre, Steley St.

What: This big market has more than 100 stalls to browse with lots of variety.

There will also be Rusty the Coaltrain rides for $2.

Cost: Free.

RIVER HEADS WALK AND RUN

When: 7am.

Where: River Heads Reserve, Seafarer Ave.

What: Free and fun fitness with a view of Fraser Island. Phone Sue at the River Heads Progress Association on 0448609899 for more information.

Cost: Free

CWA DANCE

When: Starts at 7.30pm.

Where: Tinana Hall

What: CWA Tinana ladies are hosting the event.

High Noon will entertain, Lloyd Lack will MC, home made supper, lucky door, and raffle. Everyone welcome.

Cost: $10.

MESSIAH IN THE PARK

When: Starts at 6pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens.

What: Hervey Bay City Musicians will be performing Handel's Messiah on the island stage in the Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens.

An orchestra of 20 instruments and a choir of 24 voices will perform a short version of the Messiah.

HERITAGE WALK TOUR

When: 9am.

Where: Departs from City Hall, Maryborough.

What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides.

Dressed in period costume, guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

ON SUNDAY: Fraser Coast Toy Run. Contributed

TOY RUN

When: Registrations from 7am, departure from 9am

Where: Start at Westside Tavern and Motel, Tinana

What: Watch, or join, motorbikes driving a route through Tinana.

It will finish at Torbanlea Hotel, where fun activities such as live music and food. Santa will be at the event, riding on a trike.

Cost: Gold coin donation

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: 6am.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There's plenty to browse and buy at the country markets.

Cost: Free.

YOGA FOR MEN

When: 8.30am -10.30am

Where: Ocean Tree Yoga Studio

What: Yoga workshop for men

Cost: $25, Call Rhian to book on 0424 025 429.

ALL WEEKEND

MINIATURES & SMALL PAINTINGS

When: 10am-2pm.

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

What: Hervey Bay Art Society is proud to present its Annual Miniatures and Small Paintings exhibition. Colour, composition and technique in varied mediums, all on a small scale, resulting in a lovely display.

The exhibition will be on show until January 13. These little paintings make lovely, unique Christmas gifts. Other paintings are on display featuring varied subjects and local scenes, all for sale at very reasonable prices.

Cost: Free