Looking for work? 35+ jobs going on the Coast right now

There are plenty of jobs on offer around the Fraser Coast at the moment.

Following the year where many were left jobless and begging, and many on offer also going untouched, why not start the year fresh.

Hundreds of Fraser Coast jobs have been listed across various Facebook groups and job search platforms since Christmas.

From sandwich makers, drivers and retail assistants to personal trainers, managers and groundskeepers, here are 38 jobs ready to be filled.

Motel management couple

A live-in position with food and accommodation included is available at a successful Maryborough motel and restaurant.

Applicants must have current experience in the motel accommodation market, with restaurant experience preferred.

Experienced all-rounder

The White Lion Hotel in Maryborough is searching for an experienced all-rounder to work in the bar and bistro and have gaming experience too.

For more information or to apply, email Chris at manager@thewhitelion.com.au.

Personal trainers and aqua instructors

Hervey Bay Health Club is seeking aqua instructors to teach in an indoor heated pool delivering classes to a diverse range of participants.

They’re also looking for personal trainers to grow a client base to enhance members experience and teach small group sessions.

Subway Maryborough are looking for workers.

Sandwich maker

Several junior and part time positions are available at Subway Maryborough for people able to work a variety of shifts seven-days-a-week.

Drop your resume into the store at Shop 34, 142 Lennox St.

Bar and gaming attendant; restaurant supervisor; and chef de partie

Applicants for the attendant role at Hervey Bay RSL must have experience and a current RSA and RSG.

The restaurant supervisor is asked to have previous supervisory skills and able to work flexible hours.

The trade qualified chef de partie must have significant buffet, bistro, cafe and function cooking experience.

Customer service representative; driver and electric bike rider

Domino’s Pizza are looking for people to employ in their Maryborough store.

Responsibilities across the roles may include meeting and greeting customers on the phone and in person, upselling, preparing pizzas, cleaning and delivering pizzas.

Domino’s Maryborough are looking to fill multiple positions.

Customer service assistants

Looking for some flexible work while you study? Or a foot in the door that could lead to real career opportunities?

Red Rooster Hervey Bay are on the hunt for a professional, positive employee.

Nurse educator (Maternity, child and family services)

A competitive remuneration package valued up to $143,804 per annum is on offer for the successful applicant.

They will be accountable for co-ordination and delivery of a clinical education curriculum that addresses the learning and development needs of staff and their capacity to provide quality care.

Click here or contact recruitment-wide-bay@health.qld.gov.au.

Kebab maker

Kebab House Hervey Bay, which just opened its doors, are hiring an all-rounder with previous experience for an immediate start.

Drop your resume to the shop at 349 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.

Father and daughter duo Peter and Funda Alagoz have brought Kebab House back to Hervey Bay. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Client services assistant

Ozcare are seeking a person to help with preparation of meals, cleaning service areas and laundry services.

Certain requirements must be met including demonstrated experience in domestic or commercial cleaning, assisting frail aged persons and current national police history check.

Legal bookkeeper/office manager

CSG Law are looking for someone with at least five year’s experience within a law firm with trust account experience, for a full-time position in the Hervey Bay office.

Email a resume and cover letter to pgregory@scglaw.com.au.

Pharmacy Assistant

The Friendlies Pharmacy Hervey Bay are advertising for a full-time pharmacy assistant.

The applicant must have previous pharmacy experience, exceptional customer service, a positive attitude, be well presented and have a knowledge of pharmacy products.

To apply, email a resume to shae@friendlies.com.au.

Friendlies Discount Pharmacy manager Shae Hastie (front) is searching for a pharmacy assistant for the Hervey Bay store. Deborah Stevenson, Joanne Petersen, Sue Cunningham and Shae dressed in their pjs for the Give Me 5 For Kids fundraiser in 2017.

Grounds and maintenance officer

The position at Ingenia Holidays Hervey Bay primary responsibility is to maintain the appearance of the grounds of the community.

Casual retail sales assistant

Spendless Shoes in Maryborough want to hire a hands-on person for a casual role with three to six hours on offer per week, including weekends.

People and culture consultant

SeaLink Travel Group is seeking an experienced worker for a full-time role either live-in on Fraser Island or at Hervey Bay.

The role will support the Fraser Island operation team, assist and co-ordinate the delivery of HR services to areas such as Kingfisher Bay Resort, Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Island Barges and Fraser Explorer Tours.

Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island.

Holiday property manager

Elders Real Estate Burrum Heads are hiring a full-time holiday property manager with at least one to two years in a similar role and a current real estate certificate or licence.

Residential/tourist park managers

An energetic cheerful couple about 40 to 56 years are sought for an opportunity at The Bay Caravan Park.

The first person needs good typing and computer skills and the second needs good handyman or trade skills in carpentry, plumbing, yard work.

Forward your resume and cover letter to vpsfarms12@gmail.com.

Cafe all rounder

Oliver’s Real Food is looking for hospitality staff to fill multiple positions at the Maryborough store.

They include barista, customer service, cafe all-rounder, back of house, sandwich hands and prep team, team leaders and duty managers.

Some of the tasty food which visitors can purchase at Oliver's Real Food.

Nursery labourers

Hardworking, reliable, local employees are sought for a forestry client in the Toolara State Forest region for an immediate start.

Duties include planting forestry trees, nursery work as well as the ongoing maintenance of these plants including pruning, repotting and spraying.

Crew member; and maintenance person

McDonald’s Urangan and Hervey Bay are on the hunt for two staff members to join their teams.

Sous chef

Enzo’s on the Beach are looking for a creative and skilled chef to assist in running the beachfront restaurant.

The successful applicant will be passionate about their work, is a dedicated team player, who has demonstrated experience in a similar working environment.

Enzo Andreuzzi, owner of Enzo's On The Beach, is looking for a sous chef. Picture: Stuart Fast

Casual bar staff; waitstaff; coffee shop barista, chefs, motel/hotel cleaners

Carriers Arms Hotel-Motel are looking for several applicants for various positions they have available.

If you have experience in any of the jobs listed above, visit the Carriers Arms website, click on Work for Us, enter the details and upload your CV.

Store Manager

A dynamic and innovative people person with a positive energy is sought for Jaycar Electronics in Hervey Bay.

Previous store management experience in retail is required.

Stock and administration assistant

The Workers Wardrobe seek a reliable and conscientious worker for an immediate start.

Duties include processing customer orders, receipt and dispatch of deliveries, picking and packing customer orders and maintaining inventory system.

Personal carer

Blue Care are seeking a person interested in a permanent part time opportunity to deliver care to clients in Maryborough.

You’ll need a Certificate III Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disability support, blue card and yellow card, experience with technology and a drivers licence and vehicle.

Automotive technician

Wide Bay Motors Pty Ltd are on the hunt for a qualified technician/mechanic to come on board.

To apply send your resume and cover letter to employment@wbmg.com.au.

Crew member

Working closely with the shift manager and as part of the Hungry Jacks Maryborough crew, the role plays an integral part in the day to day running of the restaurant.

Tasks involve preparing and cooking food, cleaning equipment, fittings and restaurant areas, handing money and adhering to safety and hygiene standards.