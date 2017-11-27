Menu
Looking for work? This could be the job for you

Haydyn Middis is looking for cleaners to employ at his business.
Amy Formosa
by

IF YOU'RE a hard-working cleaner or simply want a job are and willing to learn, Haydyn's Cleaning has a gig for you.

The company has seven successful workers but is struggling to find another cleaner, having only one serious application after six advertisements.

Owner of the family cleaning business Haydyn Middis would like to see more money spent on services that improve our unemployment crisis on the Fraser Coast.

"We're struggling to find someone for the job who has a good work ethic and is willing to work hard," Mr Middis said.

"We pay above award wages and do everything from domestic cleaning to trauma cleans, fire and smoke cleans and commercial," he said.

Mr Middis said after being burnt by an employment agency in the past, he had given up on that avenue.

The business has been operating locally for 16 years.

"We want someone who can clean, someone who can have a clean police check and a blue card and someone who will pass a random drug/alcohol test," he said.

For more information or to show interest in the position call: 0420 947 274 or visit the business Facebook page to get in touch.

Topics:  cleaning employment fcjobs fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle

