Looking for work? 8 jobs available on the Fraser Coast now

1. Medical Receptionist

Headspace works with young people, aged 12 to 25 years old, who are going through a tough time. The Hervey Bay Centre assists young people with mental health, alcohol and drug, general health, and employment/vocation problems. The overall role of this position is to undertake a wide range of medical receptionist and administration tasks.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

2. Registered Nurses

There are several nursing jobs available at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

One permanent part time (64 hours p.f.) and several temporary full time and part time positions are up for grabs.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

3. Foreman - Fraser Coast

INSELEC Pty Ltd is currently looking for a Commercial Project Foreman - on the tools and higher duties, to join the team for commercial works in the Fraser Coast region.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

4. Store Manager Maryborough

Jeanswest is looking for a store manager to lead the team.

You will be prepared to continually drive sales, lead the team to achieve all aspects of the stores performance while ensuring customers are having an outstanding experience.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

5. Administration Management & HR

a multi branch Insurance Brokerage in Queensland and are looking for expression of interest in filling the role of full time Administration Management for our main office in Hervey Bay.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

6. Plumber

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group has an immediate opportunity for a skilled Plumber/ Gas Fitter professional looking for their next challenge on Fraser Island.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

7. Motel Manager

A company is currently seeking either an individual or couple to run our motel situated in Maryborough.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

8. Casual Merchandiser - Hervery Bay/ Maryborough

Blueprint Group is looking for a casual merchandiser for 2-3 hours fortnightly in Hervery Bay/ Maryborough to join our great field team and have the opportunity to further develop your skills and experience in this fast growing company.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.