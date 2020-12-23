Looming bypass can’t dampen Christmas cottage chief’s spirits

Tiaro Christmas Cottage owner Grant Wood said since opening business has been strong despite fears the pandemic might disrupt it. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

The Coast’s dedicated Christmas shop isn’t letting the impending downturn in drive-by customers dampen their festive spirit as they celebrate the last day of their second year of trade.

Tiaro Christmas Cottage opened up shop along the Bruce Highway in 2018.

They’re open to the public for six months of the year.

In a prime location, the shop relies heavily on drive-by traffic for business which usually involves interstate and overseas tourists.

But with coronavirus wreaking havoc on travel, how has business been?

And with the Tiaro Bypass slated to start construction next year, what will they do?

Director Grant Wood responded “strong” and “we will survive”.

“Business has been good for us this year with Queenslanders travelling in our own state,” he said.

More than 250 people walked through their doors each day in the lead up to Christmas.

While there are concerns for the viability of businesses in Tiaro, once the prospective Tiaro Bypass starts construction next year, Mr Wood is confident they’ll survive.

“We are preparing for the bypass and the impending downturn in drive-by customers that this will bring,” he said.

“We do however have a full website where all of our stock is available.

“This year we are building more storage for an even larger range and volume of our stock.”

The bypass is slated for construction in 2021 with completion by 2024.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced it in 2019 following investigations into options to improve flood immunity, safety and efficiency of the Bruce Highway.

“We think we have brought a great thing to Tiaro and for the whole of the Fraser Coast,” Mr Wood said.

“We are a unique business and I am sure Tiaro and the community will welcome other similar businesses to town.

“Let’s hope the town gets the best possible support it can get from the government agencies who have made the decision to bypass this beautiful little town.

“There is a whole lot of tourism options for the surrounding areas, we just need them to get the financial backing and whole community support.”