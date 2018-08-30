Menu
Crime

Loose lipped crim back in court after dobbing on himself

Annie Perets
by
30th Aug 2018 5:14 PM
WHEN Daniel Mark Simpkin appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in June, he willingly got himself into more trouble by making last minute confessions after being sentenced, much to his lawyer's dismay.   

The police prosecutor wasn't joking when she said there would be more charges on the way from the confessions.   

Simpkin, 35, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Courts on Thursday on the matters he dobbed himself in for - six counts of fraud.  

The fraud offences involved Simpkin making a number of transactions using a debit card he found on the ground, including at a convenience store and at Hungry Jack's.   

In total, he spent $450.98 on the card.   

He was ordered to repay the amount he spent and was also convicted and fined $800.  

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge's final words to him were: "Make sure to keep out of trouble".  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

