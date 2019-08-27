Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOUGH LOVE: Sammy-Jo Pavey, 20, spent her first night in custody after repeatedly being caught driving without a licence.
TOUGH LOVE: Sammy-Jo Pavey, 20, spent her first night in custody after repeatedly being caught driving without a licence. Contributed
Crime

'Lose your attitude': Magistrate blasts youth

Jodie Callcott
by
27th Aug 2019 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman spent her first night in custody after repeatedly being caught driving without a licence.

Sammy-Jo Pavey, 20, fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday after spending the night in the watch house.

As Magistrate Terry Duroux read the youth her charges, his patience grew thin with her response.

Pavey was charged with two counts of driving while unlicensed and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She pleaded not-guilty to the unlawful use charge while sitting in the dock.

Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher told the court she was advised her client would plead guilty to all three charges.

Mr Duroux asked Pavey if she was pleading guilty to the two unlicensed driving charges and she responded with "yeah".

Mr Duroux snapped at Pavey and told her not say "yeah" because it was rude and disrespectful.

Pavey argued with Mr Duroux before he told police to take her away and warned her to "lose your attitude".

When Pavey returned, her attitude had changed, answering "yes Your Honour" when asked a question.

The court heard at 2.30am on July 14, Pavey was caught by police driving unlicensed on Beaudesert Rd, Coopers Plains.

Just 10 days later, police intercepted a car Pavey was driving at Biggenden.

The court heard she initially told police she had her provisional licence before admitting she had never held a driver's licence.

Mr Duroux told Pavey the rules of the road were simple.

"If you're a driver on the roads of Queensland, you get a driver's licence," Mr Duroux said.

"If you haven't got a driver's licence, you don't drive, it's that simple."

Pavey was convicted and sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

She was disqualified from driving for nine months.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fcnews maryborough magistrates court unlicensed driving
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'I'll put a bullet in your skull,' scammers terrorise locals

    premium_icon 'I'll put a bullet in your skull,' scammers terrorise locals

    News AGGRESSIVE scammers are targeting the region, taking their threats to new levels and terrorising local residents.

    Man misses life-saving operation after hospital fail

    premium_icon Man misses life-saving operation after hospital fail

    Health Sunshine Coast kidney sent to NSW after Brisbane hospital woes

    Accidental prescribed-drug deaths skyrocket

    premium_icon Accidental prescribed-drug deaths skyrocket

    News Queensland are killing themselves by accident

    MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

    premium_icon MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

    News 'We'd end up with both taxis and Uber going out of business'