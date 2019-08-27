'Lose your attitude': Magistrate blasts youth

TOUGH LOVE: Sammy-Jo Pavey, 20, spent her first night in custody after repeatedly being caught driving without a licence.

A YOUNG woman spent her first night in custody after repeatedly being caught driving without a licence.

Sammy-Jo Pavey, 20, fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday after spending the night in the watch house.

As Magistrate Terry Duroux read the youth her charges, his patience grew thin with her response.

Pavey was charged with two counts of driving while unlicensed and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She pleaded not-guilty to the unlawful use charge while sitting in the dock.

Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher told the court she was advised her client would plead guilty to all three charges.

Mr Duroux asked Pavey if she was pleading guilty to the two unlicensed driving charges and she responded with "yeah".

Mr Duroux snapped at Pavey and told her not say "yeah" because it was rude and disrespectful.

Pavey argued with Mr Duroux before he told police to take her away and warned her to "lose your attitude".

When Pavey returned, her attitude had changed, answering "yes Your Honour" when asked a question.

The court heard at 2.30am on July 14, Pavey was caught by police driving unlicensed on Beaudesert Rd, Coopers Plains.

Just 10 days later, police intercepted a car Pavey was driving at Biggenden.

The court heard she initially told police she had her provisional licence before admitting she had never held a driver's licence.

Mr Duroux told Pavey the rules of the road were simple.

"If you're a driver on the roads of Queensland, you get a driver's licence," Mr Duroux said.

"If you haven't got a driver's licence, you don't drive, it's that simple."

Pavey was convicted and sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

She was disqualified from driving for nine months.