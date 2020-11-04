'Losing is never easy': Trump opens up

Welcome to our live coverage of the US presidential election.

This is it, election day. There's not much Donald Trump or Joe Biden can do to win over voters at this point. The campaign is over, and soon, it will be all about tallying the results.

The President started his day by calling in to the Fox News show Fox & Friends for one last pre-election chat.

Asked how he felt about his chances of winning, Mr Trump was optimistic. He cited his massive rally crowds as a sign that the public opinion polls, which show Mr Biden ahead, have got it wrong again.

"We feel very good. We have crowds that nobody's ever had before. It's been incredible. Nobody's ever had it before. So I think that translates into a lot of votes. We'll see pretty soon," the President said.

Later in the morning, he visited a Republican National Committee office in Virginia to thank the campaign's volunteers for their hard work.

While there, he held a quick media conference. A reporter asked whether Mr Trump had prepared an acceptance or concession speech (or both) for tonight.

"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we'll only be doing one of those two things. You know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me it's not," he replied.

Mr Biden started election day by attending the church where his son, Beau Biden, is buried. He then visited his old home in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In brief remarks to his campaign's volunteers, the Democrat explained the meaning of his frequent line about restoring "the soul of America".

"All I meant was, restore basic decency and honesty in the White House," said Mr Biden.

Trump entourage appears without face masks

One last note from Donald Trump's visit to Virginia - all the Republican campaign workers in the room were wearing face masks. Some of them, I must say, were actually quite stylish.

The President's entourage, meanwhile, did not wear masks. The group included Mr Trump himself, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others.

I don't know why they chose to go maskless. But they did.



Trump visits campaign workers in Virginia

Donald Trump just visited a Republican National Committee office in Virginia, near Washington D.C. The staff gave him a standing ovation as he entered.

"Thank you very much," he told them.

"We just got back, we had some incredibly rallies and incredible times. I hear we're doing very well in Florida and very well in Arizona, Texas. The lines are amazing, and we're going to have a great night.

"Someday, some of the people in this room, some of them I predict will be president.

"We had rallies, there was love at those rallies. There's never been rallies like that. I say it in front of the media, they can fact check it if they want. But we've never had anything like it.

"You see these people, we travel with these people, they're extremely nice and I think they respect what we've done. They really do."

He was referring to the media there.

When his initial statement was out of the way, the President held an impromptu press conference.

A reporter asked him what he would say to Americans who were not voting for him today.

"Everybody should come together, and I think success brings us together. We're going to have a tremendous success," said Mr Trump.

"Success is going to bring unity. It was bringing it before, and then we got hit by the China virus.

"I think we've done an incredible job in regard to that, other than public relations. You people (the news media) were really not convincible, no matter what we did.

"Remember, we were expecting and people were predicting 2.2 million people. We saved more than two million lives, and did an incredible job with therapies and therapeutics and maybe cures.

"I say it, I say it properly, we are rounding the corner."

Mr Trump was referring to a study published by British academics back in March, which predicted what would happen if governments and citizens did nothing whatsoever to slow the virus's spread. It was not an expectation so much as a worst-case scenario.

The US is currently averaging 83,500 new cases of the virus each day, which is the highest that number has been during the pandemic.

Sorry, I know you're probably bored of me bringing up this stuff all the time, but if Mr Trump keeps saying these things, I have to keep fact-checking them.

Otherwise I'd just be spreading a politician's spin for him. And that ain't my job, whether said spin comes from Mr Trump, Joe Biden, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, or anyone else.

Moving along, a reporter asked whether Mr Trump had already written an acceptance or concession speech (or both).

"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we'll only be doing one of those two things. You know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me it's not," he said.

"There's a tremendous love going on in this country, and there's really a tremendous unity.

"Our opposition, as you know, would have a few people sitting in circles, and that's OK. That's normal.

"But we were having rallies with 50,000 people, 45,000 people, more. Nobody's ever seen that. So it was an honour."

The thing about the circles is true. The Biden campaign held small events - in its words, to comply with local health guidelines.

Mr Trump's rallies did indeed draw impressively large crowds, though no, none of them were anywhere near 50,000 people.

Finally, the President repeated his complaint about a recent Supreme Court decision regarding the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, which is of course a crucial swing state.

Mr Trump wants a winner to be declared tonight. Due to the amount of time it takes to count mail-in ballots - particularly in a state like Pennsylvania, which does not allow officials to start counting them ahead of time - that might not be possible.

"I think you'll know possibly tonight, depending on the extent of victory. I think the ruling on Pennsylvania was an unfortunate one," Mr Trump said.

"You have to have numbers. You can't have these things delayed for many days, and maybe weeks.

"A lot of shenanigans, a lot of bad things happen with ballots. All of a sudden the ballot count changes.

"I think it's a very dangerous thing that they've done with that decision.

"You have to have a date. And the date happens to be November 3rd, and we should be entitled to know who won on November 3rd. And if someone comes along and puts a ballot in way late, they should put the ballot in earlier."

I should note that the vote count is never complete on election night. Indeed, some of the states Mr Trump won four years ago were not called on the night itself.

The President is not wrong when he says "you have to have a date". The actual date, however, is December 8. That is the deadline, under the law, for each state to certify its results.

The specific decision Mr Trump is agitated over came from the US Supreme Court a few days ago. It upheld a ruling from Pennsylvania's state Supreme Court, which means mail ballots that arrive up to three days after the election will be counted, as long as they are postmarked by election day.

Judge orders Postal Service to search for mail ballots

US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan has issued an order for the Postal Service to sweep certain mail processing facilities to make sure no ballots have been "held up".

The order applies to mail facilities in a bunch of areas that will influence tonight's result, including Philadelphia, central Pennsylvania, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Arizona and South Florida.

The idea here is that delays in the mail should not stop votes from being counted. Some states won't accept ballots that arrive later than today, while others are a little more relaxed as long as the ballot is postmarked by election day.



Biden campaign says it has 'multiple pathways'

In a call with reporter, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said the usual confident things you would expect from a campaign on the morning of an election day.

"We come into election day in our battleground states ahead by eight points. Obviously each state is different," she said.

"We continue to have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes.

"Trump has such a harder hill to climb today to overcome the advantage we came in with.

"We believe that we're going to wend tonight having left every ounce on the field, because of the enthusiasm and the hard work of our volunteers all across the country."

Meanwhile, speaking to Fox News earlier, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany used literally the same tired metaphor.

"We left it all on the field," she said.

"Our campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide."

They can't both be right.



Biden promises to call dying cancer patient

A good bit of follow-up reporting from the campaign trail here, courtesy of Axios's Alexi McCammond.

McCammond noticed Joe Biden speaking to a man after his remarks in Scranton a couple of hours ago. She was unable to hear most of the conversation, so approached the man afterwards to ask him what it had been about.

Joe Gilbooley told her one of his family friends, a dying cancer patient, was a big fan of Mr Biden and he had asked the former vice president to call her.

It sounds like that call is going to happen.

Sneaky attempt to confuse voters

Michigan's governor, attorney-general and secretary of state are all warning voters of a robocall that's going around.

The calls seem to be designed to confuse voters in Flint, Michigan, and convince them to stay home and miss out on voting.

Flint's residents are disproportionately African-American and lean Democratic.



Melania votes, doesn't wear a mask

First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"It's Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election," Mrs Trump told reporters.

According to the pool report, she was the only person at the polling place not wearing a mask.

'Shenanigans are already starting'

As you know, there has been a ton of rhetoric suggesting nefarious things will happen in the vote count tonight.

The Trump campaign has been calling for its supporters to enlist as poll watchers - to go along and make sure nothing suss happens.

The campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, is already highlighting a complaint that the poll watchers are being kept at too much of a distance in Pennsylvania.





