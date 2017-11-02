News

Loss for Wynn: Driver cops double whammy

CAUGHT OUT: The man was caught driving while over the legal limit.
CAUGHT OUT: The man was caught driving while over the legal limit. Trevor Veale
Inge Hansen
by

HAYDN Gary Wynn, 44, has paid the price for drink driving and possessing drugs on September 28.

Police pulled over the Wondunna man about 12.15am where he admitted to holding marijuana in his car.

During a search, police found a bong and a plastic container containing 1.2g of the drug.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COURT STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

A further breath test returned a reading of 0.123.

Wynn pleading guilty to all charges.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Wynn to attend a drug diversion program.

If he does not attend, he will need to pay the court $400.

For drink driving, Wynn was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Related Items

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

UPDATE: Stab victim rushed to hospital with stomach wound

UPDATE: Stab victim rushed to hospital with stomach wound

The alleged offender reportedly left the scene of the stabbing.

North Korea fears as man tells woman 'I'll slit your throat'

Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.

He said he was working for the United Nations.

Record wet October and what's ahead

More puddles are more fun - Memphis Black enjoys another wet afternoon in Hervey Bay on Monday October 23.

The closest the Bay has got to this October total was 204mm in 2005.

Historic Wharf St pub to reopen as restaurant with new name

Maryborough's favourite The Post Office Hotel will be transformed into The Thirsty Crow in the coming weeks. Pictured with manager Clayton Crowe.

The pub will become a restaurant called The Thirsty Crow.

Local Partners