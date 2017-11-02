Loss for Wynn: Driver cops double whammy

CAUGHT OUT: The man was caught driving while over the legal limit.

HAYDN Gary Wynn, 44, has paid the price for drink driving and possessing drugs on September 28.

Police pulled over the Wondunna man about 12.15am where he admitted to holding marijuana in his car.

During a search, police found a bong and a plastic container containing 1.2g of the drug.

A further breath test returned a reading of 0.123.

Wynn pleading guilty to all charges.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Wynn to attend a drug diversion program.

If he does not attend, he will need to pay the court $400.

For drink driving, Wynn was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.