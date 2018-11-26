Loss not the way Atzori wanted to end his career

THE END: Ben Wall ("Manimal") has Greg Atzori (The Tarantula) caught in a rear naked choke during their bout at Eternal MMA 39 At Southport Sharks on Saturday.

MMA: Greg Atzori was never going to let the lights go out in his last appearance in a mixed martial arts cage.

The Hervey Bay grappler missed a Ben Wall shoot early in their Eternal MMA 39 bout on Saturday night, and after the "Manimal” cinched in a tight choke hold, Atzori had to find a way out before the darkness came. Wall's hold was so tight Atzori started to lose consciousness.

"He was pretty tight. I was starting to go out,” Atzori said.

"I had a moment where I went out 20 fights ago. When I came to, my wife was freaking out, so in my head I wanted to fight it to the end but I thought 'no, you don't want to go out in your last fight, family's here and for them to see you on the canvas unconscious would not be a good look'.

"In saying that, there was no escape. I was going out, I just chose to tap so I could breathe.”

Wall entered the fight with just one win in eight previous fights, dating back to December, 2013. The only win in that time, against Matiu Thomas in March, 2016, was via a rear naked choke.

Atzori and his team had prepared for Wall's plan of attack but a split-second was all it took for the former UFC fighter to make his move.

"We knew what he was going to do, he was going to shoot, and I felt comfortable on my feet. Maybe too comfortable and I didn't see that shot until it was too late,” Atzori said shortly after the loss.

"It's not like he was overly strong but his technique was good and he picked me up.

"I just had to try to get back to my feet.

"I'm a bit disappointed with that being a loss and if I was going to continue I wouldn't want to lose like that. Coming to terms this was my last fight, perhaps subconsciously I was done before the end.

"I really don't know. Right now I'm stunned by it. It's a lot of mixed emotions.”

Atzori retires with a resume of 20 wins in more than 30 professional fights. He is a former Eternal MMA Lightweight Champion, Fight World Cup winner, and is regarded as one of the best role models in the Australian MMA. That was reinforced in a post-fight interview where he was asked for his perspective on how young fighters should approach the sport and conduct themselves.

He won't be completely lost to the sport. He has already lined up grappling competitions and continues to coach a number of local fighters.