POLICE are seeking help to reunite this beautiful handmade wooden truck with its owner.

The truck was reportedly found by the river bank in Maryborough and handed into Maryborough Police Station on Friday, December 11.

If you can help locate the owner of this item, or you believe this belongs to you, you are urged to contact police and quote the reference number below.

You must provide proof of ownership to claim the item.