Offbeat

Lost thong gets man stuck in 000 drain drama

by Georgia Clark
5th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
A MAN was left red-faced after police, fire crews and paramedics were called to his rescue after he became stuck in a drain while trying to retrieve his thong.

The 40-year-old man became trapped in the grate at a street in Epping in Sydney's north west last night.

A man became wedged in a gutter after trying to retrieve his lost thong. Picture: 7 News Sydney
A man became wedged in a gutter after trying to retrieve his lost thong. Picture: 7 News Sydney

He was trying to retrieve the thong outside a property on Chester Street when he became wedged in the drain.

A nearby resident heard the man's calls for help and immediately called an ambulance.

 

The drain appears to be about half a metre long. Picture: 7 News Sydney
The drain appears to be about half a metre long. Picture: 7 News Sydney

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the man's legs firmly trapped in the drain.

Fire crew had to free the man from the drain using hydraulic tools.

 

The incident left the man with a hip injury. Picture: 7 News Sydney
The incident left the man with a hip injury. Picture: 7 News Sydney

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and wheeled him into an ambulance where he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with hip injuries.

accident rescued stuck thongs

