Lottery winner kisses newsagency boss after claiming $100k

A RETIREE holidaying on the Fraser Coast from Tamworth has won $100,000 after purchasing two $2 lottery tickets.

The man was so excited when he found out, he planted a kiss on the boss of the Urangan newsagency who sold him the winning ticket.

When a Golden Casket official called the man to confirm the news, he told them he was shaking.

"Hold on - I've got to kiss someone," he said.

"I've just kissed the boss here at the newsagent."

The man said he bought two $2 Lucky Lottery tickets one a week, which he had been doing for 18 months prior to his win.

"It seems as though Queensland is my lucky charm," he said.

The winner of the money was unknown for a couple of days before the man checked his ticket this morning.

The retiree travelled north from Tamworth to Hervey Bay to escape the colder weather and said he intends to use his windfall to continue to travel - only now he reckons instead of continuing up the coast, he might be headed to Europe instead.

"I'm definitely planning on heading to Canada too as I've been bursting to get there for years."

Anne Orsborn, owner of NewsExtra Sandy Straits and kiss recipient, said the team had been waiting eagerly for the prize winner to come in.

"It was so exciting to be able to celebrate alongside the winner as the news sunk in.

"We wish him all the the best with his future adventures he will take with the winnings and hope that our luck continues for our other customers."