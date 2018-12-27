Menu
LUCKY WIN: A Hervey Bay man has won the best Christmas gift about $16 could buy - a $10 million winning lottery ticket.
LOTTO WIN: Bay dad claims $10 million Christmas draw

27th Dec 2018 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM
A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has vowed to continue his Christmas holidays indefinitely after winning $10 million on Christmas Day.

The father in his twenties, who now plans to retire, was the only national division one winner in the Christmas Day Oz Lotto draw,

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had just finished Christmas dinner with his family before going online to check the lottery.

"I really just couldn't believe it... I was in utter disbelief," the man said.

"I had to call everyone to make sure I wasn't dreaming.

"I really couldn't believe it, to win on Christmas Day - that one day, I feel so lucky.

"I've never really won anything in my life."

He purchased his 12-game entry at thelott.com for about $16.

With $10 million in the palm of his hand, he said his first priority was using his windfall to set up his young family for the future.

"We'll certainly be buying a house - there'll be no more renting," he declared.

"We just want to live comfortably for the rest of our lives and be happy.

"I really can't believe it. I'm retiring in my 20s!"

The Oz Lotto winner is the latest division one winner from Hervey Bay, which already holds the record for a $70 million Powerball win, Australia's largest single division one prize.

It's not the only division one winner in Hervey Bay this year.

A Pialba mum won more than $1.3 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw in March, while a young Hervey Bay woman won $1 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw in August.

    BREAKING: Smoke affecting road, Burrum Heads

    Woman taken to hospital after falling outside shopping mall

    Lost for 12,000 years, hidden Cooloola island yields secrets

