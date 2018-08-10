LOTTO WIN: Buyer $1 million ticket claims her prize

MILLION DOLLAR WINNER: Staff at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency were excited to have made a young Hervey Bay woman a millionaire after selling her a division one winning ticket on Wednesday.

MILLION DOLLAR WINNER: Staff at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency were excited to have made a young Hervey Bay woman a millionaire after selling her a division one winning ticket on Wednesday. Contributed

A YOUNG woman from the Hervey Bay region has been revealed as the lucky winner of a $1 million prize in Wednesday night's lotto.

The new millionaire, who plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage, says she has barely slept since realising the news.

Her ticket was purchased at the Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.

It was the second time in 11 months that they had sold a division one winning entry.

"I checked it at home straight after the draw on Wednesday night and it was the top line of my ticket,” the winner said.

"I didn't sleep for the first 24 hours and I think I've had four hours sleep since.

"It will be nice not having to worry about bills anymore.”

News that yet another winning ticket had been sold locally raised a hype on social media as a search started to find the buyer.

Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency owner Chris McKechnie said she was pleased the winner had been united with their prize.

"It's funny - for a regional area, Hervey Bay has a high amount of wins,” Ms McKechnie said.

"Keep them coming.”

Next Thursday, Powerball is offering a record-breaking jackpot prize of $100 million prize.

Lotto spokesman Matt Hart said not only would the upcoming draw match the Australian lottery record for the biggest advertised jackpot prize, but it also had the potential to smash another record.

"It would be mind-blowing, but if one single entry takes home the entire $100 million jackpot next week. It would be the largest Australian lottery jackpot ever won by a single entry,” Mr Hart said.

"The current record is held by a couple of Hervey Bay grandparents who won $70 million in January 2016.

"We encourage customers to get in early to purchase their entries and to register those entries so we can contact them directly after the draw with the life-changing news.”

The $100 million Powerball draw 1161 will take place on August 16.