LOTTO WIN: Coast couple's million dollar moment

A YOUNG Maryborough couple had a sleepless night after finding out they had won almost $1million in Saturday's Gold Lotto.

The couple was among four division one winners, claiming $973,232.37 after purchasing a ticket online.

The winning woman relived the moment she made the incredible discovery, laughing in disbelief as she told the Golden Casket official on the other end of the phone "thank you so much”.

"I checked my ticket online after the draw and discovered I'd won,” she told the Chronicle on Tuesday.

"I was absolutely shocked.

"I told my husband and he said, 'no way, this can't be real! This must be a joke'.

"We have been in a complete state of shock these past couple of days.

"I have barely slept a wink. I have just been too excited.

"It is amazing. It is completely unbelievable.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, the young woman said she'd spent the weekend dreaming of what to do with it.

"We went out for a nice lunch and had some champagne on the weekend to celebrate and plan how we will use our prize,” she said.

"We are only a young family, so this will be such a big help.

"We've decided we want to buy a holiday home to enjoy with our family, go on a much-needed holiday and we will share it with our family.”