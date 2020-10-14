LOTTO WIN: Coast syndicate claims Division One prize

EIGHT Hervey Bay locals are more than $70,000 richer this morning after their syndicate "Aussie Gold Rush" lived up to its name.

The Coast residents, along with 10 Noosa members, took out Division One in Tuesday night's Oz Lotto draw.

The Queensland team tied for first place with another Division One winning entry in Western Australia meaning each entry takes home $1,251,386.05.

In addition to winning Division One, the group's entry also won Division Three 21 times, Division Five 63 times, and Division Six 35 times, boosting their total team win to $1,320,747.65.

This means each member of the syndicate will take home $73,374.87.

The shares into the Division winning store syndicate were purchased across The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay at Pialba Place Shopping Centre and the Lucky Charm Noosaville at Noosa Civic Shopping Centre.

Lucky Charm Hervey Bay owner Greg Baartz said the syndicate had been running for around 10 years.

"We've had some locals here in Hervey Bay who have been part of it every week," he explained.

"One of our regulars came in this morning to check his ticket and he was overwhelmed.

"It was so exciting to see his reaction.

"That kind of prize is certainly going to help everyone out, especially at such an uncertain time.

"We can't wait for the rest of the syndicate members to check their tickets!"

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1391 were 13, 11, 38, 43, 20, 39 and 8 while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 3.

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30 this year, 15 Division One winning Oz Lotto entries across Australia collectively won $212.14 million.

During this time, the biggest Oz Lotto jackpot was $50 million in October last year 2019, which was won by a Leumeah tradie who walked off the job and vowed never to work again.

Of the 15 Oz Lotto division one winning entries in FY20, eight landed in New South Wales, three in Victoria, two in South Australia, and one each in Queensland and Western Australia.

