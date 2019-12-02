LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

THE Fraser Coast's lotto lucky streak continues with a Hervey Bay couple winning more than $550,000 at the weekend.

The Chronicle understands the pair is ready to hit the road and travel around Australia after scoring one of seven winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw 4003.

Each winner took home a division one prize of $587,936.00.

Speaking with a Golden Casket official this morning, the couple recalled the moment they realised they were winners.



"Thank you so much! I have been waiting for your call," the winning man laughed.



"We found out Saturday night. My wife checked the numbers online and that's when she saw we won division one.



"She always checks straight after the draw on a Saturday. As you can imagine we were extremely shocked.



"We weren't sure when you were going to call, so we've just been waiting for it to be confirmed. My wife was scared it wasn't real, so I am glad to have answered this call!



"We had a few drinks on Saturday to celebrate when we found out and then we went out for a very nice lunch on Sunday."



When asked how the couple planned to enjoy their half-a-million-dollar prize, he explained they'd spent the weekend planning how to use it.



"We are going to share it with our family.



"We want to see more of Australia too. We have done so much overseas travel, so now we feel like it's time to explore our own country.



"We have always wanted to go to the Northern Territory, so that will be first. We will be doing lots of small trips around Australia.



"It really has come at a great time. It will make things easier.



"It will mean we can do all the things we have wanted to."



The happy couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry online at thelott.com



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4003 on Saturday 30 November 2019 were 10, 30, 16, 22, 38 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 42 and 14.



There are more chances to win big this week with tomorrow night's Oz Lotto offering $5 million, while Thursday's Powerball has a huge $8 million up for grabs.

