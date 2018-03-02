Menu
Love footy? Here's a deal for you

2nd Mar 2018 6:29 AM | Updated: 6:31 AM

IT'S shaping as one of the most intriguing NRL seasons of all time - and we're going to make sure league fans enjoy it more than ever.

Want to watch every minute of NRL, AFL and Super rugby action?

Can the Broncos, Cowboys and Titans all make the play-offs?

Want to read the opinions of immortals Darren Lockyer and Gorden Tallis, and the breaking news and views of iconic writers like Peter Badel and Crash Craddock?

And do you want to know everything that happens in this region?

From just $9.95 per week you get it all with The Full-On Footy Pass.

This incredible deal gives you access to Fox Sports, the Foxtel Now device (normally $99 itself), online access to the Fraser Coast Chronicle, and similar access to the Courier-Mail.

That's right, for less than $10 a week you get all Fox's sports channels, your complete local news fix, and state coverage.

Accessing the Courier Mail through this deal gives another bonus to subscribers - access to sign up and play in our SuperCoach footy tipping competitions.

Show off your sports knowledge by putting your friends and family to the tipping sword.

The Full-On Footy Pass is only open in March.

You get the option of a Season Pass (8 months, $10.95 a week) or Annual Pass (12 months, $9.95 per week). Also included with the Foxtel Now package is the Lifestyle pack (which includes 26 channels).

So this isn't just one for the sports nut.

It is a unique deal though, geared to make sure your Access All Areas pass makes it one of the most memorable winters ever.

Live sport, the best expert opinion and analysis and all your local news for just $9.95? Try time!

Phone 1300 361 604.

