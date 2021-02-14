Safe sex, healthy relationships at heart of campaign

Local lovebirds are being encouraged by the Wide Bay Sexual Health Service to engage in healthy relationships and ensure they use a range of widely available methods of contraception.

The Wide Bay Q Clinic sexual health is supporting a national campaign using animated food characters, including a cookie, peach and avocado, which is being rolled out for National Condom Day on February 14 - coinciding with Valentine's Day.

Wide Bay Q Clinic spokesperson Nicole Blackley said the campaign not only promoted safer sex, through contraception and condom usage, but also the overall importance of engaging in healthy relationships.

"The serious message behind this National Condom Day campaign is that all partners have the right to use condoms as well as contraception," Ms Blackley said.

"Whether it's sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or an unplanned pregnancy, protecting yourself is your right and you should always feel free to use condoms if you want to.

The Wide Bay Q Clinic sexual health is supporting a national campaign using animated food characters, including a cookie, peach and avocado, which is being rolled out for National Condom Day.

"It's also an opportunity to talk to each other about healthy relationships, which encourages people to always respect their partner's body, boundaries and decisions.

"People can do that by ensuring they always have consent and protecting the health of themselves and their partners by regularly getting tested for STIs."

The social media campaign of animated food and beverages promoting good sexual health messaging focuses on these very themes:

Condom use - Make sure you always "crumb" prepared and are "sweet" for condoms and dental dams.

They're the most effective way of helping prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Condoms can also help prevent pregnancy.

The Wide Bay Q Clinic sexual health is supporting a national campaign using animated food characters, including a cookie, peach and avocado, which is being rolled out for National Condom Day.

Consent - Ask "can we avo a cuddle".

Consent comes first - even when you're on a "roll".

Communicate with your partner/s and check in regularly.

Pleasure - Everyone deserves that fuzzy feeling so make sure your partner/s "peel" good too.

Make pleasure a priority for you and your partner/s.

The Wide Bay Q Clinic sexual health is supporting a national campaign using animated food characters, including a cookie, peach and avocado, which is being rolled out for National Condom Day.

STI testing - Have you "bean" tested?

Regular STI testing goes hand in hand with being sexually active.

Speak to your GP or sexual health clinic for a simple health check.

The Wide Bay Q Clinic sexual health is supporting a national campaign using animated food characters, including a cookie, peach and avocado, which is being rolled out for National Condom Day.

A range of sexual health services and resources are available at the Wide Bay Q Clinic, which is located at the Margaret Rose Centre, on the corner of Bourbong and Hope Streets, Bundaberg.

The team also regularly provide a visiting clinic to the Fraser Coast.

To make a booking for the Fraser Coast clinic please call 4150 2754.

Services at Q Clinic include: treatment for sexually transmitted infections, rapid HIV testing, cryotherapy for genital warts, contraception information and advice, information about sexuality, screening and certification for sex workers, free condoms/lube, sexual health education and information and contact tracing.

The Wide Bay Q Clinic sexual health is supporting a national campaign using animated food characters, including a cookie, peach and avocado, which is being rolled out for National Condom Day.

Services at the Wide Bay Q Clinic do not require a Medicare or health care card, although people who do have these cards are encouraged to bring them.

Please telephone 4150 2754 for an appointment or to get advice from a registered nurse.

You can also email BBH-QClinic@health.qld.gov.au

MORE STORIES