Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blooms and Petals owner Louise Morris is gearing up for a busy period around Mother's Day.
Blooms and Petals owner Louise Morris is gearing up for a busy period around Mother's Day.
News

LOVE SHINES: Bay florist flourishing with deliveries

Kerrie Alexander
28th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many Fraser Coast businesses are suffering amid the Covid-19 pandemic, one local florist is flourishing.

Louise Morris from Blooms and Petals said sales had increased in comparison to the same time last year, with many families opting to send flowers rather than visiting loved ones who are vulnerable.

"It's a lot busier compared to this time last year," Ms Morris said.

"People can't visit because nursing homes are locked down."

The Main St business is one of many florists also gearing up for the increased demand for flowers for Mother's Day - one very special occasion that won't be cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

While celebrations on Sunday, May 10, won't include going out for a meal, going to the park or even stepping out in the annual Mother's Day Classic in person, there's still plenty of ways you can spoil mum at home.

Ms Morris said residents could be assured that all deliveries would be contact-free, which was a safe and lovely way to show mum some appreciation.

She said Mother's Day packages were set to be popular, with gifts including wine hampers, chocolate hampers and floral hampers, but warns some popular flowers may be hard to secure due to the increased demand.

Residents can still take part in this year's Mother's Day Classic on May 10, which usually attracts hundreds of entrants, with the event now going virtual.

The classic raises funds for breast cancer research.

The MDC Virtual 2020 team is encouraging residents to walk or run 4km - anytime in any way you can, whether it's at the local park or living room.

Those who register will also gain access to the MDC virtual page with inspiring community and fundraising content, competitions, fitness videos and yoga classes.

Sign up on the Mother's Day Classic Hervey Bay Facebook

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PETS: Four more adoptions will clear Bay refuge

        premium_icon PETS: Four more adoptions will clear Bay refuge

        News Volunteers have opened the refuge by appointment only for adoptions.

        ‘Enough is enough’: Magistrate warns alleged bike thief

        premium_icon ‘Enough is enough’: Magistrate warns alleged bike thief

        News She allegedly failed to return the bike because the complainant chased her and she...

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk concedes COVID-19 hiccups after Newspoll result

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours