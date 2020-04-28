LOVE SHINES: Bay florist flourishing with deliveries

Blooms and Petals owner Louise Morris is gearing up for a busy period around Mother's Day.

WHILE many Fraser Coast businesses are suffering amid the Covid-19 pandemic, one local florist is flourishing.

Louise Morris from Blooms and Petals said sales had increased in comparison to the same time last year, with many families opting to send flowers rather than visiting loved ones who are vulnerable.

"It's a lot busier compared to this time last year," Ms Morris said.

"People can't visit because nursing homes are locked down."

The Main St business is one of many florists also gearing up for the increased demand for flowers for Mother's Day - one very special occasion that won't be cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

While celebrations on Sunday, May 10, won't include going out for a meal, going to the park or even stepping out in the annual Mother's Day Classic in person, there's still plenty of ways you can spoil mum at home.

Ms Morris said residents could be assured that all deliveries would be contact-free, which was a safe and lovely way to show mum some appreciation.

She said Mother's Day packages were set to be popular, with gifts including wine hampers, chocolate hampers and floral hampers, but warns some popular flowers may be hard to secure due to the increased demand.

Residents can still take part in this year's Mother's Day Classic on May 10, which usually attracts hundreds of entrants, with the event now going virtual.

The classic raises funds for breast cancer research.

The MDC Virtual 2020 team is encouraging residents to walk or run 4km - anytime in any way you can, whether it's at the local park or living room.

Those who register will also gain access to the MDC virtual page with inspiring community and fundraising content, competitions, fitness videos and yoga classes.

Sign up on the Mother's Day Classic Hervey Bay Facebook