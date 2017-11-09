Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

JUST days after Jason Bridge moved into a house in Torquay, he was involved in a violent brawl which has landed him in court.

In the altercation at a Boat Harbour Dr address on December 29 last year, Bridge bashed a housemate with a frypan.

Bridge, 47, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, and wounding.

In a trial, which enters its third day on Thursday, witnesses have told of a love triangle that formed between the housemates and a neighbour.

Jason Bridge, 47, of Torquay, leaves Hervey Bay District Court. Annie Perets

Bridge's housemate, a 39-year-old karate fan who collects knives named Aaron O'Sullivan, had been "infatuated" with a 44-year-old neighbour for months, according to Mr O'Sullivan himself who addressed the court.

But Bridge had begun seeing that woman, leading Mr O'Sullivan to feel jealousy and rage.

Mr O'Sullivan - an alcoholic who had been drinking heavily, as he admitted himself - threw a tantrum that lasted days. He continually screamed words of abuse at the woman including calling her a "slut" and a "whore," as stated by a number of witnesses, including the woman.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

In the midst of the outburst, the would-be victim armed himself with knives and filled cans with petrol in his room.

Police officers found the cans upon entering the house later, and noted he had a knife tied at his belt.

As Bridge returned to his own home about 8pm on December 29, he was greeted by Mr O'Sullivan who was holding a machete about 60cm long, which got poked through a mesh door.

The blade entered Bridge's chest.

In a recorded police interview played to the court, Bridge said Mr O'Sullivan attacked him with the machete while "waving" it.

But Mr O'Sullivan told the court that Bridge walked into the blade.

Bridge then kicked open the door, walked into the house, grabbed a frypan and attacked his housemate.

Aside from heavy bruising, Mr O'Sullivan suffered a deep cut to an arm, caused by his own machete.

In the recorded police interview, Bridge said he acted out of "self-defence".

He admitted to using a frypan as a weapon, but said he did not stab his housemate's arm and did not know how the cut was caused.

When asked by officers after the incident why Bridge forced himself into the house, he said "I just wanted to kill him."