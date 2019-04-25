Loved Hervey Bay restaurant robbed by hooded thugs

SENSELESS ACT: Santini Restaurant and Cafe staff member Leigh Steele spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after two men broke into the restaurant and ransacked the premises.

SENSELESS ACT: Santini Restaurant and Cafe staff member Leigh Steele spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after two men broke into the restaurant and ransacked the premises. Jodie Callcott

DRESSED in a hooded jumper, wearing gloves, sunglasses and with scarves covering their faces, two men broke into Santini Cafe and Restaurant causing thousands in damages.

All of this for about $30 in a tip jar.

Surveillance cameras show the pair, who were armed with a sledge hammer and a long metal hole punch, smashing the glass sliding door of Santini Restaurant and walking inside about 2am on Wednesday.

Owners Paula and Mauro Santini arrived at work at 7am to find the fridge's and freezer doors in their adjoining cafe wide open.

Speaking to the Chronicle on behalf of the Santinis, staff member Leigh Steele said they had lost thousands of dollars in stock.

"We have lost everything that was in the freezer and fridges and what was in the cold room in the restaurant," Mr Steele said.

"The milk alone, we threw out 15-20 two and three litre bottles of milk, and that was just in the cafe.

"The pastries sell for $8 each and a tray can hold up to 30 and we had about 10-30 trays destroyed."

Mr Steele said the suspects knew what they were doing and left very little forensic evidence.

"There's a flick lever on the door of the restaurant, so they punched a hole (through the glass) and flicked the lever.

"The door wouldn't open, so they looked down and noticed the block of wood that we normally lay down (to prevent the sliding door from opening).

"They smashed the glass and pushed the block of wood out of the way and just walked in and closed the door.

"They were wearing gloves, there's no fingerprints.

Santini Restaurant and Cafe staff member Leigh Steele said two men used a hole punch to break the glass of the restaurant's sliding door and the flicked the lever to get inside.

Santini Restaurant and Cafe staff member Leigh Steele said two men used a sledge hammer to break the glass of the restaurant's sliding door to get inside. Jodie Callcott

"It's just a matter of whether or not the police can track down how they got here using surveillance from the cameras next door (Coast Restaurant).

"Coast cameras face the road so hopefully they find what car they were travelling in."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police attended the scene on Wednesday and were waiting for CCTV footage.