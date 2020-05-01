Loved pianist still in tune with husband after 60 years

NEARLY every Wednesday for the past 15 years, Carolyn Grevell has played the piano to entertain volunteers and visitors at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

On Thursday, two days before Anzac Day, it was her and husband Glen's turn to be the centre of attention.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the museum despite it being mostly void of people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum owner John Meyers presented the couple with a cake and recited a poem written for them by Town Crier Ken Ashford.

"We're happy to be still here celebrating our 60th anniversary," Carolyn, a former librarian, said.

"It's not a good time with the pandemic but we are making the best of the situation."

Both keen sailors and music lovers, the couple met at the Maryborough Sailing Club and enjoyed many good times at local dances. Glen worked in his father's butcher shop in Tooley Street.

"Glen was called up for National Service and when he returned, we got engaged," Carolyn said.

They were marred on April 23, 1960, at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church and held the reception at the Royal Hotel. Carolyn and Glen played in various music groups over the years.

"The last band we played in was called Touch of Brass. Glen was on guitar and I was on keyboard," Carolyn said. "After John and Else bought the now military museum, they were looking for pianists. Eventually we had a pianist for every day of the week.

"Carmel Murdoch (Mary Heritage) donated the lovely old piano."

Carolyn said: "What else do you do for a Pandemic Diamond Anniversary?" As well as the museum presentation, they had takeaway meals for lunch and dinner.

"The dinner went down well with a bottle of Asti Riccadonna," Carolyn said.