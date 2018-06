Hervey Bay commemorated the 50th anniversary of the battle of Long Tan during Vietnam Veterans' Day ceremonies - Con Souvlis.

Hervey Bay commemorated the 50th anniversary of the battle of Long Tan during Vietnam Veterans' Day ceremonies - Con Souvlis. Valerie Horton

CON Souvlis, business giant, war veteran, philanthropist, has died aged 92.

The loved local icon passed away peacefully at Baycrest Retirement Village early Saturday, his family has confirmed.

The Chronicle staff extend their deepest condolences at this sad time.

Further details will be published in Monday's Chronicle with a full tribute to run later this week.