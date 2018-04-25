Loved war veteran honoured at Anzac memorial

Miesha Baumann, daughter of Buddy Lea, at Freedom Park in Pialba.

MIESHA Baumann remembers when her war-hero father Thomas Henry "Buddy” Lea was able to light up the room with his laughter.

And a new book commemorating the service of Islander and Indigenous servicemen over history will make sure her father's name is enshrined in history forever.

Ms Baumann will be presented with the book at today's Anzac Day ceremony at the Hervey Bay Cenotaph.

She will also receive another book on the Battle of Long Tan.

Ms Baumann said it was a "great honour” to receive the books, having attended dozens of remembrance services with her late father up until 2014.

"It's a huge moment to be able to recognise dad like this, and other Indigenous diggers for their service as well,” Ms Baumann said.

"Of course I feel proud, I get like this every Anzac Day.”

A soldier of more than 35 years, Buddy served as a section commander during the infamous Battle of Long Tan in 1966.

He was shot three times trying to pull one of his mates to safety during the battle, but recovered.

Tragically, Buddy passed away in 2014 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

But Ms Baumann will always remember him for his laugh and "the happiness he brought with him” after the war.

"You could always hear him before you saw him,” she said.

"He was a proud father, especially when it came to my brother and I, and his grandchildren.”

When Buddy moved back to Hervey Bay in 1999, he attended almost every single dawn service with Ms Baumann and his other grandchildren.

Ms Baumann said either herself or her grandchildren would always lay a wreath with her father during the services.

"He didn't want to lose that reminder of the war, that's why he did it,” she said.

She said the book would be a reminder for her children and grandchildren of her father's efforts in the war.