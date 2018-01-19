'Lovely weekend ahead' for the Fraser Coast region.

Enjoying the summer weather at Torquay Beach are (front) Petia Jones and Sarah Buenen. Alistair Brightman

PETIA Jones and Sarah Buenen are taking advantage of the current beautiful conditions on the Fraser Coast, which are set to continue until at least Australia Day.

In anticipation for their university graduation, the nursing students enjoyed some time relaxing at Torquay Beach.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said a sunny weekend was ahead for residents in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"Maximum temperatures are 30-31 degree on forecast. That's about average for this time of year," Mr Paech said.

"It's a lovely weekend ahead."

A small chance of showers is lurking for overnight Saturday, but if the rain drops it will most likely not be enough to interrupt activities. Though Australia Day is still a week away, Mr Paech said there could be some showers on the public holiday but it was too early to be sure.

"In terms of temperature, it will be above average but there is the chance we could see showers on Australia day," he said.