Loving father’s final moments before tragic fall

THE identity of a man who died days after falling from his electric scooter while on holidays has been released.

Lloyd Rowe, 42, of Mackay, was on holidays in Mission Beach in Far North Queensland when he fell from his motorised skateboard just before 6pm on October 22.

The father of three boys had been skating along on footpath on Porter Promenade when he crashed.

Mr Rowe was flown to Townsville Hospital with severe head injuries but died October 25.

A Queensland Police Service investigator told the Cairns Post Mr Rowe had not been wearing a helmet but an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Originally from Moranbah, Mr Rowe's social media accounts reveal he loved the beach and was on a camping holiday to Mission Beach.

"Camping up north. Not a bad set up," he wrote on his Instagram account on October 11.

"Big … 70L fridge in back of car, spare battery, solar panels and two electric long boards for quick transit around the place."

Lloyd Rowe in 2015. Picture: Facebook

"Bought a carton of beer the other day and travelled home in style on my sk8board," Lloyd Rowe wrote on his Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Mr Rowe also wrote that he planned to stay for at least three nights at Mission Beach and "do all the walks" in the area.

Earlier this year, Mr Rowe had also posted a photo of his three sons, expressing how much he loved them.

"These handsome lads are my world," he wrote on Facebook in March.

"They have done nothing but excel in life and they inspire me… Love you boys."

Mr Rowe also shared photos of camping at Eungella Dam in February and the views after he had hiked up Mount Larcom in December, 2017.

The drummer also posted photos to his Instagram account showing him or colleagues on the job at construction sites or enjoying a beer.