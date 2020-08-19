Loving mum ‘never wanted to follow the rules’

Devoted mum and aged care support worker killed in crash ‘marched to her own beat’

An Ipswich woman killed in a motorbike crash has been remembered as a loving mother and a "wild woman."

Skye-Ann Evans, 29, who also had ties to Bundaberg, died following a single motorcycle crash near Ipswich on June 8.

A passer-by found Ms Evans and an injured 31-year-old man at 2.36am on Johnson Road, near Cobalt Street, in Carole Park.

Friends and family remembered Ms Evans, at her recent funeral, as a loving mum to her young son, Dane, a gypsy and a woman who loved to go on adventures in nature.

Skye-Ann Evans was killed in a motorbike crash on June 8. Picture: Facebook

Ms Evan's cousin, Sarah, said Ms Evans was a wild woman who "marched to her own beat."

"I think all of us here today will agree Sky-Anne was, and will always be, a wild woman," she said.

"She loved with her all (and) she marched to the beat of her own drum, which by definition, means to act independently and behave differently in what is expected or is the norm.

"Someone who marches to their own beat is someone who is not constrained by social norms or rules and don't think there could be a more perfect way to define her."

Sarah also said Ms Evans was a devoted mum to her young son, Dane.

"Skye-Ann was a nurturing, loving mother and often expressed how much Dane meant to her and how he could make her day with just one smile," she said.

She said Ms Evans followed in her mother's footsteps by working worked in aged care support and also loved to move around.

"She started support work within aged care, where she was able to bring a little bit of crazy and a little bit of love to each and every person she cared for," Sarah said.

"Skye-Ann was a true gypsy, she didn't always to stay in one place too long. However she always seemed to find her way back home to her nan and her mum whenever she needed a little love and rest before setting of on her next adventure," she said.

"Skye-Ann was so much more than what the world saw. She was a loving mum, a dedicated sister, a beautiful daughter a cheeky cousin a much loved niece and wonderful granddaughter and best friend."

Skye-Ann Evans, 29, was remembered as a loving mum. Picture: Facebook

Dane, who turned 7 in July, said his mum was very special to him.

"My favourite times with her where when she took me swimming at the pool," he said.

"And when we would travel on a train. We would go to the museum and to the city.

"Love you always, mum. Amen."

Ms Evans went to primary school in Caboolture, high school in Brisbane and served in the Navy Cadets.

Alannah Lawrence said her big sister was an adventurous person.

"She was at home when she was in nature. We used to go on road trips to nowhere with nothing but our tents," she said.

"We'd set up little campsites by the beach or the river … or anywhere we wanted to go, just camp for the night and travel during the day."

Ms Lawrence said Ms Evans also loved to skateboard.

"I remember the first time I bought her her first proper skateboard, we went skating every day after that. She was always happy but never wanted to follow the rules," she said.

She said Ms Evans would leave lollies on her bed when she was about to leave.

"She would tell me in a letter 'I'm going to miss you, don't be sad when I'm gone, I love you to the moon and back'," she said.

