LOW ACT: Clothes stolen off 80yo man's clothesline

6th Jun 2017 7:46 AM
An 80-year-old man has reported a clothes thief to police.
An 80-year-old man has reported a clothes thief to police.

AN 80-year-old man has reported a clothes thief to police after several items were stolen from his clothesline.

A couple of T-shirts, underwear, socks, a pair of shorts and a hanky were snatched from the line in his backyard in Maryborough.

But the brazen thieves didn't stop there.

Police said clothesline wiring was pulled off during the attack.

The incident happened between June 2 and June 5.

Police are investigating.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice fraser coast general-seniors-news

