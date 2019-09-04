'LOW ACT': Thieves target small store twice in two weeks.

NOT ON: Brian Semler from Dunga Derby Car 15 Schemin-Loafin-Rouges is disappointed thieves have stolen the team's fundraising tin from the Craignish Foodworks last week.

NOT ON: Brian Semler from Dunga Derby Car 15 Schemin-Loafin-Rouges is disappointed thieves have stolen the team's fundraising tin from the Craignish Foodworks last week. Jessica Lamb

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of damage has been caused and a charity tin stolen from Foodworks Craignish after two break-ins within a two-week period.

Foodworks Craignish owner Stephanie Anderson said the thieves gained entry by smashing through two lots of doors, leaving a repair bill of about $2000 the first time and $3000 the second time.

"We were broken into two Sundays in a row and for both of them they smashed the glass doors completely off their hinges," Ms Anderson said.

"The first week they smashed the smaller door of its hinges and got in that way and the following week they smashed the two main entry doors to gain entry."

An empty cash tin from an unused register was the only item stolen the first time but the second time around the criminals made off with a Dunga Derby charity tin belonging to Team 15 Schemin-Loafin-Rogues.

It is estimated that the tin held about $60 worth of donations.

"The second time they caused a lot of damage and destruction but were unsuccessful in stealing anything, except the Dunga Derby tin," Ms Anderson said.

"It's just so frustrating that this is what is happening within the community.

"They are no longer going for big ticket items ... they are breaking into small businesses just looking for petty cash.

"It's just so disheartening and frustrating that we have to have these repair bills all the time."

Dunga Derby team member Brian Semler described the theft of the charity tin as a "low act".

The Dunga Derby is the biggest annual fundraiser for local charity Rally For a Cause, and in the last five years has raised more than one million dollars to provide equipment and financial support to families that have been affected by life-limiting medical conditions or personal tragedies.

"The tin had a Dunga Derby display on it and people donated pretty well up at this shop and now it's gone," Mr Semler said.

"They thought they would have it rather than Rally for a Cause ... thanks a lot, enjoy!

"I just want to let people know what lowlifes are around this place; to take Rally For A Cause money off kids is just so sad.

"The work Rally For A Cause does is just fantastic."

CCTV footage is now in the hands of the police.

Donations to Rally for a Cause can be made at rallyforacause.org.au.