‘LOW ACT’: Vandals target Fraser Coast war memorial

DAMAGED: Vandals left scratches and dents in the statue of Lieutenant Duncan Chapman. Photo: Stuart Fast

It's a horrid act that has left Maryborough's military memorial in need of repairs.

The Duncan Chapman Memorial and Fraser Coast Military Trail have been vandalised leaving dents and scratches in the statue of Lieutenant Duncan Chapman and the military trail story panels smashed.

Councillor Paul Truscott said he was "absolutely disgusted," at the vandalism.

The Duncan Chapman statue has been vandalised. Photo: Contributed/ Paul Truscott

"It is a disgraceful low act to for someone to desecrate a war memorial … to see this kind of disrespect towards such a memorial that honours those who have fallen, is disheartening.

"I initially had seen it myself, the damage to the story boards … the Council officers have quickly covered them so they can be repaired or replaced.

"Following that, someone has done further damage to the statue and the other statue at the other end of the memorial.

"It appears someone has used a rock or other heavy implement and repeatedly hit the statue in the face, in the body and around his arm holding the pistol.

"I'd love for those who did it to sit down and have a chat with our Diggers and have an understanding of what they have done.

DAMAGED: Maryborough's Duncan Chapman memorial has been vandalised and the smashed screens covered by Council while awaiting repair. Photo: Stuart Fast

"I'm not sure how we are going to repair it at the moment, but that is the next thing we are going to be looking into.

Cr Truscott said the Fraser Coast had a great military history and the military trail was part of it.

"It was reported to the police as soon as possible and Council has provided CCTV footage of the incident as well.

"The footage that has been provided to police, the perpetrators can be seen and you will be caught."