Low incomes across the Fraser Coast: Census

THIRTY percent of Fraser Coast households are living off less than $650 a week.



The latest Census data has painted a bleak picture of the average housing situation on the Fraser Coast.



As a testimony to the struggles of low income earning families on the Fraser Coast, households are earning an average of $911 a week in Hervey Bay and $899 in Maryborough compared to a state average of $1,402.



It's no wonder households are paying less for rent on the Fraser Coast compared to the state average.



If you live in Maryborough, the latest Census data has revealed renters are forking out on average $240 a week.



In Hervey Bay renters are paying $290 to put a roof over their heads.



The median weekly rent for the state is $330.



On average Fraser Coast home owners are paying monthly mortgage repayments of $1,473 in the Whale City and $1,300 in Maryborough compared to a state average of $1,733 a month.



There are about 10% more households in the region living on less than $650 a week compared to the state average of 19.5%.



Only 4.9% of households in Maryborough are earning a gross weekly income of $3000, which is a huge drop from the states 14.4%.



It's similar in Hervey Bay with 5.3% of households earning this income.

